Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the flagship property of Formosa International Hotels Corp (晶華酒店), is looking to increase its sales of luxury goods by a double-digit percentage this year on the back of an increasing number of guests and investing in customers’ needs.
As of Monday, luxury goods sales had grown 15 percent from a year earlier at the five-star hotel’s Regent Galleria, a shopping center that houses upscale luxury brands, including Chanel, Hermes, Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton, as well as premier jewelers, such as Harry Winston, head communications official Ellen Chang (張筠) said yesterday.
The pickup is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has stopped affluent Taiwanese from vacationing overseas and keeps their spending in the local market, Chang said.
A sizeable number of wealthy Taiwanese also consider jewelry an investment tool similar to real estate, the hotel said, citing assorted surveys.
Despite the pandemic, Regent Taipei, which turns 30 years old this month, is to maintain its tradition of celebrating its anniversary by hosting a 13-day fashion event, which began yesterday, to stimulate sales and pamper wealthy customers.
The campaign — featuring luxury meals by Michelin chef Richie Lin (林泉) and fashion shows by celebrity models — is expected to generate NT$600 million (US$20.32 million) in sales, or an increase of 20 percent year-on-year, Chang said.
Regent Galleria used to be a tenant, but the hotel operator took over its management as it expanded over the years to encompass three brands and 14 properties across Taiwan, Regent Taipei managing director Simon Wu (吳偉正) said.
Occupancy rates at the hotel remain sluggish at 40 to 50 percent, weighed by the COVID-19 border controls, Chang said.
