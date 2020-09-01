BANKING
Credit Suisse to hire in PRC
Credit Suisse Group AG plans to double its headcount in China over five years as the firm accelerates its pursuit of the nation’s wealthy, seeking to move past a scandal that has engulfed once-favored client and Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡) founder Lu Zhengyao (陸正耀). The bank has largely normalized approvals for Chinese companies, ending the increased scrutiny on loans that followed allegations of fabricated earnings at Luckin and a slowdown to weigh the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit Suisse would add to its China workforce as it targets a 100 percent increase in revenue there, Asia chief executive officer Helman Sitohang said in an interview.
MANUFACTURING
Philips cuts profit outlook
Royal Philips NV lowered its full-year profit outlook after the US government prematurely ended a US$650 million contract for ventilators signed in April to combat the COVID-19 crisis. The Dutch producer of medical equipment expects to deliver “modest comparable sales growth,” and an adjusted margin for earnings before interest, tax and amortization of about the same level as last year, it said in a statement yesterday. Philips said it supplied 12,300 ventilators to the US Strategic National Stockpile by the end of last month. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services terminated the order for the remaining 30,700 devices without giving a reason, it said.
TURKEY
GDP drop better than feared
The country’s economy fared better than forecast by analysts as the government contained the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic with a campaign of stimulus that came at the cost of destabilizing the lira. GDP last quarter shrank 9.9 percent from a year earlier, the most in more than a decade, after a gain of 4.5 percent in the previous three months, according to data released yesterday. The severity of the shock was more evident in seasonally and working day-adjusted figures, which showed a decline of 11 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, making it the steepest contraction in statistics going back to 1998.
BANKING
Dubai to offer bonds, sukuk
The United Arab Emirates has hired banks for an offering of bonds and Islamic securities, known as sukuk, in US dollars as it seeks to shore up its finances. The government of Dubai is selling a benchmark-size 10-year sukuk and a 30-year bond, said a person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. Benchmark typically means at least US$500 million equivalent. Dubai is following other governments from the Persian Gulf that have sold US dollar debt or started the process as they take advantage of low borrowing costs and investor demand for higher returns.
COSTA RICA
IMF assistance sought
The government on Saturday said that it has requested US$1.75 billion in financial assistance over three years from the IMF as its economy has been reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva dated Saturday, central bank President Rodrigo Cubero and Minister of Finance Elian Villegas requested financial aid “in the form of a three-year arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility,” equivalent to US$1.75 billion. The aid request aims to offset diminishing government revenue as fiscal deficit this year looks set to exceed 9 percent of GDP.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
Silicon Valley has been hard at work on the vexing challenge of autonomous cars. Now veterans of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc are announcing what they have been up to: a new start-up working on self-flying airplanes for cargo. Reliable Robotics Corp is not trying to invent a new kind of aircraft. The idea is to bring autonomous capability to existing planes, starting with smaller aircraft that ferry cargo. In June, with approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Reliable Robotics demonstrated a fully automated remote landing of a Cessna 208 Caravan turboprop owned by FedEx Corp. Reliable