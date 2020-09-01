Japan is considering tax reform to attract foreign financial firms and skilled workers in an effort to improve the country’s standing as a global financial center, the Financial Services Agency said in annual policy guidelines released yesterday.
While Japan has sought for years to lure foreign professionals, experts said Tokyo needed to tackle issues including a relatively high tax rate and a lack of English-language fluency in the workplace.
“To improve business environment for foreign financial firms, we will comprehensively consider concrete ways such as human resources development, tax reform and budgetary measures,” the policy guideline said, without elaborating on when changes would be made.
Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party had proposed visa support and streamlining approvals for investment management licenses, but there was no mention in those plans of tax reform.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who last week said he would resign, had suggested in parliament that Japan could take in Hong Kong residents who worked in the financial sector or other specialized areas.
Hong Kong’s corporate tax rate of 16.5 percent is a little over half that of Japan’s and Australia’s, and among the lowest in the region.
China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee in June passed national security legislation for Hong Kong, raising fears among democracy activists and some foreign governments that Beijing is further eroding autonomy there.
The Financial Services Agency also said it would use more English in administrative procedures to make it easier for foreign firms to start businesses in Japan.
Tokyo ranked third in Z/Yen Group’s rankings of global financial centers published in March, up from sixth place in September last year, while Hong Kong, which had faced domestic political turbulence, fell from third to sixth place.
Separately, Fumio Kishida, a senior LDP official seen as among candidates to succeed Abe, yesterday voiced caution over the idea of cutting the sales tax rate to help the economy weather the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The sales tax is a source of revenue to pay for Japan’s social welfare burden,” Kishida told a television program, when asked if he opposed cutting it from the 10 percent rate.
“Cutting the tax rate would burden small and midsize companies with additional costs” such as adjusting their cashier systems to adapt to a new tax rate, he said.
The government’s decision to raise the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October last year pushed Japan’s economy into recession, even before COVID-19 hammered consumption and exports this year.
Kishida said Japan must continue to take fiscal and monetary measures to support the economy, as demand would not bounce back strongly due to the expected prolonged battle with COVID-19.
A group of LDP lawmakers has recently called on the government to consider cutting the sales tax to cushion the pandemic’s blow on households — an idea senior officials have ruled out so far.
Japan has raised the sales tax twice under Abe’s administration as part of efforts to rein in the country’s huge debt which, at twice the size of its economy, is the biggest among major advanced economies.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
Silicon Valley has been hard at work on the vexing challenge of autonomous cars. Now veterans of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc are announcing what they have been up to: a new start-up working on self-flying airplanes for cargo. Reliable Robotics Corp is not trying to invent a new kind of aircraft. The idea is to bring autonomous capability to existing planes, starting with smaller aircraft that ferry cargo. In June, with approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Reliable Robotics demonstrated a fully automated remote landing of a Cessna 208 Caravan turboprop owned by FedEx Corp. Reliable