Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華生物科技) yesterday said that its partner Center For Advanced Research & Education (CARE) in Gainesville, Georgia, has filed an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a phase II clinical trial of its new drug Silmitasertib for use by COVID-19 patients.
Since Silmitasertib, developed to treat cancer, has been proven safe in phase I human trials that Senhwa conducted on bile duct cancer patients in the US, CARE has applied to conduct the phase II clinical trial directly, Senhwa said by telephone.
The phase II trial would be led by Christopher Recknor, an internist at the FDA, and the drug would be given for 14 days to 10 patients infected with COVID-19 to see if it is effective in fighting the coronavirus, a much lower number of patients than a regular phase II clinical trial, as it would be investigator-initiated, Senhwa said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
If the drug is proven to be effective, it would consider applying for another trial under the FDA’s emergency use authorization program, Senhwa said.
Another US partner, Banner Health, a non-profit health system based in Phoenix, Arizona, last week gained an emergency investigational new drug license, which enables it to use Silmitasertib on COVID-19 patients, Senhwa said.
Banner Health is to enroll five to 10 patients, who would be given Silmitasertib for 14 days to see if their symptoms diminish, it said.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
Silicon Valley has been hard at work on the vexing challenge of autonomous cars. Now veterans of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc are announcing what they have been up to: a new start-up working on self-flying airplanes for cargo. Reliable Robotics Corp is not trying to invent a new kind of aircraft. The idea is to bring autonomous capability to existing planes, starting with smaller aircraft that ferry cargo. In June, with approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Reliable Robotics demonstrated a fully automated remote landing of a Cessna 208 Caravan turboprop owned by FedEx Corp. Reliable