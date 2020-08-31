TRAVEL
Scooting to Narita
Singapore-based budget airline Scoot announced on Friday it is to resume flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Narita International Airport in Japan on Sept. 9. The carrier, which suspended flights destined for the Taoyuan facility on March 22, plans to operate one round-trip flight a week on that route using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, it said. It resumed flights between Taoyuan and Singapore last month and flights between Taoyuan and Seoul earlier this month. Scoot’s move followed an announcement by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on Thursday that it would resume its Amsterdam-Taoyuan passenger service tomorrow.
HEALTH
ITRI’s ventilator approved
The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and sell a ventilator it developed based on US manufacturer Medtronic’ specifications for its PB 560 portable ventilator. The ITRI’s ventilator received Emergency Use Authorization from the agency on Aug. 12 and can be used to aid patients with respiratory failure, Biomedical Technology and Device Research Laboratories director Lin Chii-wann (林啟萬) said on Thursday. The institute plans to make 10 ventilators during a trial period before November, and is recruiting manufacturers to scale up production, with the goal of producing 100 ventilators by the end of June next year. The ITRI began working on the ventilator in late March, after Medtronic shared the design of its PB 560 ventilator to accelerate ventilator production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It took the institute only 17 days to source the more than 500 components needed to build a prototype, the ITRI said.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by