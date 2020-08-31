Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TRAVEL

Scooting to Narita

Singapore-based budget airline Scoot announced on Friday it is to resume flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Narita International Airport in Japan on Sept. 9. The carrier, which suspended flights destined for the Taoyuan facility on March 22, plans to operate one round-trip flight a week on that route using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, it said. It resumed flights between Taoyuan and Singapore last month and flights between Taoyuan and Seoul earlier this month. Scoot’s move followed an announcement by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on Thursday that it would resume its Amsterdam-Taoyuan passenger service tomorrow.

HEALTH

ITRI’s ventilator approved

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and sell a ventilator it developed based on US manufacturer Medtronic’ specifications for its PB 560 portable ventilator. The ITRI’s ventilator received Emergency Use Authorization from the agency on Aug. 12 and can be used to aid patients with respiratory failure, Biomedical Technology and Device Research Laboratories director Lin Chii-wann (林啟萬) said on Thursday. The institute plans to make 10 ventilators during a trial period before November, and is recruiting manufacturers to scale up production, with the goal of producing 100 ventilators by the end of June next year. The ITRI began working on the ventilator in late March, after Medtronic shared the design of its PB 560 ventilator to accelerate ventilator production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It took the institute only 17 days to source the more than 500 components needed to build a prototype, the ITRI said.