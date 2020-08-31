China said it would restrict the exports of some artificial intelligence (AI) technology to “safeguard national economic security,” and would require government permits for overseas transfers.
AI interface technologies such as speech and text recognition, and those that analyze data to make personalized content recommendations, were added to a revised list of export-control products published on the Chinese Ministry of Commerce’s Web site on late Friday.
The new restrictions could encompass technologies used by China’s ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), Xinhua news agency reported, citing a trade expert.
Beijing-based ByteDance is being forced by US President Donald Trump’s administration to sell the US operations of its popular video-sharing TikTok app, and it is unclear if the new rules will affect any potential sale.
Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp have submitted rival bids to ByteDance to acquire TikTok’s US business, while Centricus Asset Management Ltd and Triller Inc made a last-minute pitch on Friday to buy TikTok’s operations in several countries for US$20 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
ByteDance should study the new export list and “seriously and cautiously” consider whether it should halt negotiations, Xinhua cited Cui Fan (崔凡), a trade expert who is a professor at Beijing’s University of International Business and Economics, as saying.
The revised rules would cover cross-border transfers of restricted technologies even within the same company, while the impact and consequences of failing to make appropriate applications would be very different if an international business is spun off, Cui said separately in an interview with Bloomberg.
Technologies related to drones and to some genetic engineering methods and procedures were also added to the revised export-control list while others in areas such as medical equipment were removed.
The revisions are meant to promote China’s technological advancement and international cooperation, and “safeguard national economic security,” a ministry representative said in a separate statement on Friday.
Technology exports cover various transfers out of China including via trade, investment and patents, according to the statement.
Any export of restricted technology would require letters of export permit intentions from Chinese authorities before negotiations can be held, while final permits are required before any transfer happens.
Separately, Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) is focusing on its budding cloud business, which still has access to US chips despite sanctions against the company, to secure its survival, the Financial Times newspaper reported.
Huawei’s cloud computing business sells computing power and storage to companies, including giving them access to artificial intelligence, and has been growing rapidly, the newspaper reported yesterday, citing sources.
In January, Huawei put the unit on an equal footing with its smartphones and telecoms equipment businesses, the paper reported.
The unit was stepping up its offerings and Beijing would increasingly support the company through public cloud contracts, the report said.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has restricted technology exports to Chinese companies in particular, notably Huawei, citing national security risks.
Additional reporting by Reuters
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by