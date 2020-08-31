Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are to remain unchanged for a second straight week this week after the global oil market became stuck in range-bound trading last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said yesterday.
Gasoline prices at CPC stations would remain unchanged at NT$22.5, NT$24 and NT$26 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would stay at NT$19.8 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.
The cost of crude oil last week increased 0.9 percent from a week earlier based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, as Hurricane Laura affected production at US Gulf Coast refineries, it said.
However, to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia, CPC said that it would absorb the cost increase and leave fuel prices unchanged.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) also said that it would leave its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline unchanged at NT$22.5, NT$23.9 and NT$26 per liter respectively this week, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$19.6 per liter.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by