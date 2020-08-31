Industrial property transactions totaled NT$94.07 billion (US$3.19 billion) in the first eight months of this year, nearly on par with last year’s total of NT$94.5 billion, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, citing statistics compiled by global real-estate consultancy REPro Knight Frank (瑞普萊坊).
The surge in industrial property transactions is mainly attributable to robust demand from semiconductor companies for factories and food producers for logistics centers amid US-China trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said, citing REPro Knight Frank managing director Jenny Liou (劉美華).
Meanwhile, industrial-related land transactions are also increasing, as property developers are acquiring land due to rising demand from returning Taiwanese manufacturers for capacity expansion, industrial upgrading and large corporate headquarters, the report said.
The largest industrial property transaction this year so far is Chong Hong Construction Co’s (長虹建設) NT$6.14 billion purchase of 31,486.52m2 of industrial land and adjacent buildings in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), the report said.
That is followed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) NT$4.84 billion purchase of a plant that belonged to flat-panel maker HannStar Corp (瀚宇彩晶) in Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區), the report said.
TSMC has also recently spent a total of NT$5.17 billion to purchase plants in Southern Taiwan Science Park from E-Ton Solar Co (益通光能), Optimax Technology Corp (力特光電) and Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登精密), the company’s regulatory filings showed.
Ranking third is an unnamed buyer, who acquired a factory that belonged to touch-panel maker Wintek Corp (勝華科技) at the Youth Industrial Park Service Center (幼獅工業區) in Taoyuan for NT$4.57 billion, the report said.
The industrial property market would continue to see real need by firms in the near term, Liou said.
The momentum would be buoyed by investment demand in the medium to long term, considering the effects of supply chain restructuring, she added.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by