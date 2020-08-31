Industrial property deals set to overtake 2019 total

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Industrial property transactions totaled NT$94.07 billion (US$3.19 billion) in the first eight months of this year, nearly on par with last year’s total of NT$94.5 billion, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, citing statistics compiled by global real-estate consultancy REPro Knight Frank (瑞普萊坊).

The surge in industrial property transactions is mainly attributable to robust demand from semiconductor companies for factories and food producers for logistics centers amid US-China trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said, citing REPro Knight Frank managing director Jenny Liou (劉美華).

Meanwhile, industrial-related land transactions are also increasing, as property developers are acquiring land due to rising demand from returning Taiwanese manufacturers for capacity expansion, industrial upgrading and large corporate headquarters, the report said.

The largest industrial property transaction this year so far is Chong Hong Construction Co’s (長虹建設) NT$6.14 billion purchase of 31,486.52m2 of industrial land and adjacent buildings in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), the report said.

That is followed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) NT$4.84 billion purchase of a plant that belonged to flat-panel maker HannStar Corp (瀚宇彩晶) in Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區), the report said.

TSMC has also recently spent a total of NT$5.17 billion to purchase plants in Southern Taiwan Science Park from E-Ton Solar Co (益通光能), Optimax Technology Corp (力特光電) and Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登精密), the company’s regulatory filings showed.

Ranking third is an unnamed buyer, who acquired a factory that belonged to touch-panel maker Wintek Corp (勝華科技) at the Youth Industrial Park Service Center (幼獅工業區) in Taoyuan for NT$4.57 billion, the report said.

The industrial property market would continue to see real need by firms in the near term, Liou said.

The momentum would be buoyed by investment demand in the medium to long term, considering the effects of supply chain restructuring, she added.