The InvesTaiwan Service Center last week approved applications from 11 companies to invest a combined NT$6.9 billion (US$233.73 million) through government incentive programs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
Allied Supreme Corp (上品綜合工業), which supplies advanced fluoropolymer sheet lining materials, is to invest NT$900 million to build a smart factory at the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區), the ministry said.
The investment comes as more semiconductor companies are expanding manufacturing capacity as the demand for supply chain localization increases, it added.
Meanwhile Cooler Master Co (訊凱國際), a computer hardware manufacturer that focuses on thermal solutions, is to spend NT$1.5 billion to establish new manufacturing facilities and a research lab in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山), the ministry said, adding that the company is targeting business opportunities in artificial intelligence, 5G technology and advanced driver assistance systems.
The InvesTaiwan Service Center also approved applications from Tyson Bioresearch Inc (台欣生物科技), Chain We Machinery Co Ltd (川岳機械), Strong Way Industrial Co Ltd (崇瑋工業), Hua Cheng Moulding Co Ltd (華成鋼模), Spec Products Corp (友鋮股份) and Innostar service Inc (創新服務), it said.
The investment center has so far approved 626 applications from Taiwanese businesses to invest a total of NT$1.09 trillion through three government programs launched early last year, the ministry said.
The incentive programs provide participating companies with assistance for financing, taxation, land, utilities and labor, and pledged investments so far are estimated to create 91,286 jobs, the ministry said.
Another 50 firms are awaiting approval to invest, it added.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by