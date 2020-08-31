Firms to invest NT$6.9bn locally

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The InvesTaiwan Service Center last week approved applications from 11 companies to invest a combined NT$6.9 billion (US$233.73 million) through government incentive programs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

Allied Supreme Corp (上品綜合工業), which supplies advanced fluoropolymer sheet lining materials, is to invest NT$900 million to build a smart factory at the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區), the ministry said.

The investment comes as more semiconductor companies are expanding manufacturing capacity as the demand for supply chain localization increases, it added.

Meanwhile Cooler Master Co (訊凱國際), a computer hardware manufacturer that focuses on thermal solutions, is to spend NT$1.5 billion to establish new manufacturing facilities and a research lab in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山), the ministry said, adding that the company is targeting business opportunities in artificial intelligence, 5G technology and advanced driver assistance systems.

The InvesTaiwan Service Center also approved applications from Tyson Bioresearch Inc (台欣生物科技), Chain We Machinery Co Ltd (川岳機械), Strong Way Industrial Co Ltd (崇瑋工業), Hua Cheng Moulding Co Ltd (華成鋼模), Spec Products Corp (友鋮股份) and Innostar service Inc (創新服務), it said.

The investment center has so far approved 626 applications from Taiwanese businesses to invest a total of NT$1.09 trillion through three government programs launched early last year, the ministry said.

The incentive programs provide participating companies with assistance for financing, taxation, land, utilities and labor, and pledged investments so far are estimated to create 91,286 jobs, the ministry said.

Another 50 firms are awaiting approval to invest, it added.