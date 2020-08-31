Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc dropped plans for an undersea cable between the US and Hong Kong after US President Donald Trump’s administration said that Beijing might use the link to collect information on Americans.
The companies quickly submitted a revised proposal that includes links to Taiwan and the Philippines, as envisioned in the application that was withdrawn on Thursday.
The new filing did not include Hong Kong-based Pacific Light Data Communication Co (太平洋光纜數據通訊), a partner in the original plan and a concern for US security agencies that cited its links to mainland China’s Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group Co (鵬博士電信傳媒集團).
The steps come as tensions continue to escalate between the US and China over a series of conflicts. These include Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong and its treatment of the Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic group; American accusations that Chinese high-tech products could be used for spying; and recriminations over the spread of COVID-19 from China’s Hubei Province.
Trump has taken a tougher stance on China as he pursues re-election.
Google and Facebook proposed the Pacific Light Cable Network project in 2017, listing all three trans-Pacific destinations.
A collection of executive branch agencies known as Team Telecom, led by the US Department of Justice, on June 17 asked the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deny the link to Hong Kong, saying that it would give China a way to acquire personal data from people in the US.
The agencies called Pacific Light Data a subsidiary of Dr. Peng, which they said has relations with Chinese intelligence and security services.
The agencies recommended that the FCC approve parts of the project connecting the US to Taiwan and the Philippines.
Google in April won authority to operate the portion linking Taiwan for six months.
“We continue to work through established channels to obtain cable landing licenses for our undersea cables,” a Google spokesperson said in an e-mail.
The Google representative said that the original application “has been withdrawn, and a revised application for the US-Taiwan and US-Philippines portions of the system has been submitted.”
FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks wrote on Twitter that the application had been pulled back after US officials had raised national security concerns.
“I shared those concerns & will continue to speak out,” Starks said. “@FCC must ensure that our telecom traffic is safe & secure.”
A Facebook representative responded to a query by directing a reporter to the project’s FCC filings.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by