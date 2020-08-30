Gold climbed on Friday, recovering from Thursday’s drop, as the US dollar sank with investors weighing the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s new approach to setting monetary policy.
The metal rose the most in almost two weeks and the US dollar touched a two-year low a day after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank would seek inflation that averages 2 percent over time.
His comments sent bullion on a roller-coaster ride in the previous session, as he signaled the central bank would stay accommodative for longer, with a more tolerant approach on inflation, but would not hesitate to act if consumer prices rise considerably above its goals.
Photo: Bloomberg
Gold on Friday strengthened due to “a more measured appraisal of the shift in Fed nuances, along with a weakening dollar, for the same reason,” Rhona O’Connell, head of market analysis for EMEA and Asia regions at StoneX Group, said in an e-mailed note.
Higher inflation tolerance and low interest rates should see US real yields fall in the medium-to-longer term, which is supportive for gold, said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Still, the fact that the Fed would also act if there are inflationary pressures adds doubt to how high US 10-year inflation expectations can reach, he said.
PRICES
Spot gold rose 1.98 percent to US$1,967.11 an ounce, up 1.45 percent for the week — its first weekly gain in three weeks.
The metal is down more than US$100 from a record set earlier this month as risk-on sentiment improved, but it is still one of the best-performing commodities this year after the COVID-19 crisis and massive stimulus measures boosted demand for havens.
Gold futures for December delivery rose 2.2 percent to settle at US$1,974.90.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.9 percent to the lowest since May 2018, while US equities rose.
Economic confidence in the euro area continued to improve this month, data showed on Friday, but job cuts in the past few months across the continent mean consumers remain worried about the labor market.
In the US, the rebound in consumer spending slowed last month as virus cases rose in some states.
NO THREAT
The Fed’s shift to let inflation and employment run higher might signal that policy makers will keep interest rates low for years to come, lifting the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold. There is still room for bullion to set new all-time highs, although that could take time, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.
Powell’s “speech did not threaten the bullish narrative for gold and silver,” Hansen said. “Low interest rates for longer, a weaker dollar, massive amounts of stimulus and the increased demand for inflation hedges are likely to continue to drive demand for both metals.”
The biggest risk to gold remains the discovery of a vaccine and a sharp correction in stocks, which would spark a drive to raise cash, he said.
Additional reporting by Reuters
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with