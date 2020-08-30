Wall Street advanced on Friday, with technology stocks driving the S&P 500 to its sixth record closing high since confirming a bull market on Aug. 18.
The NASDAQ also set an all-time closing high and the blue-chip Dow Jones is now in positive territory for the year to date.
The S&P 500 is close to wrapping up what appears to be its best August in 34 years.
All three major US stock indexes ended the week higher than last Friday’s close, marking the fifth consecutive week of gains for the S&P and the NASDAQ.
“Tech stocks have driven much of the recovery this year, but we are seeing breadth expand, which is helping indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average,” said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.
Stocks extended their gains after a top aide to US President Donald Trump said the president is willing to sign a US$1.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, four weeks after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans.
Photo: reuters
Economic data released before the bell showed that US consumers, who account for about 70 percent of the country’s economy, increased their spending more than expected last month, but the savings rate, a barometer of consumer uncertainty, remained elevated well above pre-pandemic levels.
The personal consumption expenditures core index, which does not include food and energy, rose at a rate of 1.3 percent year-on-year.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday unveiled a new monetary strategy adopting an average annual inflation target of 2 percent, implying that the central bank could keep key interest rates near zero even if inflation rises above its target.
The Fed’s “new-found acceptance of higher inflation suggests the recovery could continue for much longer, as will near-zero rates,” Carter said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.6 points, or 0.57 percent, to 28,653.87, the S&P 500 gained 23.46 points, or 0.67 percent, to 3,508.01 and the NASDAQ Composite added 70.30 points, or 0.6 percent, to 11,695.63.
For the week, the Dow rose 2.59 percent, the S&P 500 grew 3.26 percent and the NASDAQ increased 3.39 percent.
Energy stocks ended the session with the largest percentage gain among the major S&P sectors, rising 1.9 percent after Hurricane Laura passed through the US’ Gulf coast without causing widespread damage, and oil rigs and refineries began to restart operations.
However, tech firms continue to benefit from companies shifting to a work-from-home model.
Business software company Workday Inc jumped 12.6 percent after raising its annual subscription forecast and Dell Technologies Inc rose 6.1 percent after it beat quarterly profit expectations.
Walmart Inc announced it was joining Microsoft Corp in its bid for TikTok’s US assets from Chinese owner ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動).
Shares of Walmart and Microsoft advanced 2.7 percent and 1.0 percent respectively.
Nutanix Inc soared by 29.2 percent after the cloud service provider beat earnings expectations and Bain Capital invested about US$750 million in the company.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with