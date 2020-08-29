World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TECHNOLOGY

Dell, HP beat forecasts

Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc reported results that topped analysts’ estimates, in a sign of strong demand for personal computers from students and workers stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarterly revenue from Dell’s consumer devices jumped 18 percent to US$3.2 billion, while HP said it shipped a record 18 million PCs in its fiscal third quarter. “We saw strength in the government sector and in education, with orders up 16 percent and 24 percent respectively, as parents, teachers and school districts prepare for a new frontier in virtual learning,” Dell chief operating officer Jeff Clarke said on Thursday. Dell said sales were US$22.7 billion in the period that ended July 31. Analysts, on average, projected US$22.5 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. It reported earnings, excluding some items, of US$1.92 a share, beating estimates of US$1.38 a share.

TELECOMS

Bouygues replacing Huawei

Bouygues Telecom is to replace 3,000 mobile antennas made by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in France by 2028 following a decision by the authorities to remove equipment made by the Chinese company from highly populated areas, deputy CEO Olivier Roussat said on Thursday. The US says Huawei equipment can be used by China for spying, an allegation the company denies, but which has led many of Washington’s allies to place restrictions on the firm. French authorities have told telecom operators planning to buy Huawei 5G equipment that they will not be able to renew licences for the gear once they expire, effectively phasing the Chinese group out of mobile networks by 2028, three sources said last month. “The dismantling will be carried out over a period of eight years, with a limited impact on our operating results,” Roussat said.

HEALTH

UK developing virus alert

The UK is developing a “cell broadcast” system that would allow it to deliver alerts targeted to certain locations, in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19, people familiar with the matter said. A basic text message telling people to “stay at home” and linking to more information was sent to nearly every phone in the country in March, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared a national lockdown to halt the spread of COVID-19. However, the message could not be sent out simultaneously and took most of the day to reach everybody. Government officials are now working with mobile network operators to develop a system that can quickly alert people in certain locations, said the people, who asked not to be identified speaking publicly about private plans.

AUTOMAKERS

XPeng surges on debut

Chinese electric-car startup XPeng Inc (小鵬汽車) rose as much as 67 percent on its trading debut after raising US$1.5 billion in a US initial public offering. XPeng’s American depositary shares opened on Thursday at US$23.10, 54 percent above the US$15 apiece they were sold for on Wednesday after the company expanded the size of its offering and priced the shares above a marketed range. The shares were up 51 percent to US$22.61 at 3:28pm in New York trading, giving XPeng a market value of about US$16 billion. Strong share price gains this year by Tesla Inc and NIO Inc (蔚來汽車) have stoked investor demand in the electric vehicles sector and prompted similar companies to go public. XPeng vice chairman Brian Gu (顧宏地) said the company plans to introduce a new model yearly — a sedan next year and a larger SUV in 2022.