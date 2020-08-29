New Zealand called in its spy agency and activated security crisis plans to help defend the stock exchange from overseas attack, after hackers disrupted the market for a fourth straight day.
“We as a government are treating this very seriously,” New Zealand Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said yesterday, adding that agencies would coordinate to deal with the threat.
“There are limits to what I can say today about the action the government is taking behind the scenes due to significant security considerations,” he said.
The NZ$204 billion (US$136.4 billion) market has been the target of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that have overwhelmed its Web site and forced trading halts since Tuesday.
The national security plan is typically triggered when a crisis threatens New Zealand’s interests or international reputation.
Authorities have not commented on the suspected source of the attacks, which flood a network with Internet traffic and disrupt services, other than saying they originate from offshore.
Security intelligence firm Akamai earlier this week warned that extortionists claiming to be the Russian-linked hacking group Fancy Bear have recently been sending ransom letters to companies in finance, travel and e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific, the US and the UK, demanding payments to stop attacks.
New Zealand stock exchange operator NZX is among the companies targeted, the ZDNet Web site reported, citing an unidentified source in the DDoS mitigation field.
New Zealand Minister of Justice Andrew Little, who oversees the intelligence services, said it would take some time to establish the origin of the attacks.
They are more likely the result of criminal activity than being state sponsored, he said.
“We are aware that there have been DDoS attacks in other parts of the world in the finance sector,” he said in an interview, adding that the government had consulted with its Five Eyes intelligence partners.
The stock exchange failed to open at 10am yesterday, despite assurances from NZX that it would. Trading finally began three hours later at 1pm.
The market lost an hour of trading on Tuesday, three on Wednesday and almost six hours on Thursday from the repeat attacks. Despite the disruption, the market closed at an all-time high yesterday.
Little said it was surprising the NZX “appears to have such a vulnerable Web site and IT architecture.”
“I think now they’ve reflected on that and a plan is now in place for long term remediation,” he said. “My expectation is that they will step up their IT infrastructure and architecture and make sure they are positioned to resist this type of activity in the future.”
Steps have been taken to stabilize the website, and work will continue over the weekend, he added.
NZX chief executive Mark Peterson said the exchange had been the target of an “ongoing sophisticated and severe” attack and that it was working with Internet provider Spark, government agencies and cybersecurity experts in New Zealand and overseas to address the issue.
The disruptions have frustrated investors who were unable to trade amid a busy company earnings season.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with