US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday unveiled a new approach to setting US monetary policy, letting inflation and employment run higher in a shift that will likely keep interest rates low for years to come.
Following a more than year-long review, Powell said the Fed would seek inflation that averages 2 percent over time, a step that implies allowing for price pressures to overshoot after periods of weakness.
It also adjusted its view of full employment to permit labor-market gains to reach more workers.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Maximum employment is a broad-based and inclusive goal,” Powell said in a speech delivered virtually for the central bank’s annual policy symposium traditionally held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “This change reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labor market, particularly for many in low- and moderate-income communities.”
During the longest US economic expansion on record until the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, many groups benefited — including minorities and women. With millions out of work and unrest flaring up across the US over racial inequality, questions about how the Fed’s policy helps diverse communities have been raised.
While the new strategy does not target a specific rate of unemployment broadly or for certain demographic groups, it does give the central bank flexibility to let the job market run hotter and inflation float higher before taking action.
“They really, really, really are not going to be raising interest rates any time soon,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING Financial Markets.
“The Fed is saying rates will be lower for longer, but don’t worry, inflation is not going to be picking up,” he added.
Achieving an overshoot of inflation in the near term would be difficult.
Unemployment is above 10 percent, and the economy is still recovering from the shock of virus shutdowns that inflicted the steepest recession on record.
Powell’s speech left the matter of how tactically the bank would aim for higher inflation for future Federal Open Market Committee meetings.
With the new strategy in place, Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said he now expects “changes to the forward guidance and asset purchase program to come at the September” policy meeting.
St Louis Fed President James Bullard later said in an interview on Bloomberg Television with Michael McKee that “we’re going to try to make up for past misses,” but judgements about how to do so were for policymakers and there are different opinions around the table.
“If you wanted to stay on the price-level path that was established from 1995 to 2012 you could run 2.5 percent inflation for quite a while,” he said.
In the new statement on longer-run goals, the Fed said its decisions would be informed by its assessment of “shortfalls of employment from its maximum level.”
The previous version had referred to “deviations from its maximum level.”
The change de-emphasizes previous concerns that low unemployment can cause excess inflation.
While expected, the announcement of the strategy shift came sooner than some thought. After first fluctuating on the news, US stocks resumed their record-breaking rally and the US Treasury yield curve steepened to the widest in two months, as traders bet policy rates would remain locked near zero for even longer.
Calling the revised strategy “a robust updating,” Powell said that after periods when inflation has been running below 2 percent, monetary policy would likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time.
The shift he announced is a product of an unprecedented review of the Fed’s strategies, tools and approach to communications that began early last year.
Fed officials said they would now conduct such reviews about every five years.
Since the central bank officially set its inflation target at 2 percent in 2012, the Fed’s preferred measure of price increases has consistently fallen short of that objective, averaging just 1.4 percent.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with