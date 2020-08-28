TRADE
EU commissioner quits
EU Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan stepped down after criticism that he broke COVID-19 regulations in his native Ireland. The resignation was accepted immediately by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Hogan was under pressure over his attendance at a golf dinner last week that was in contravention of pandemic regulations, as well as his behavior during quarantine upon arrival in his home country. The move came a day after the Irish government said that Hogan’s “delayed and hesitant” response impaired public confidence.
MANUFACTURING
Rolls-Royce to sell assets
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC suffered a record half-year loss after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded jetliner fleets and said it plans to sell assets to build up cash to help it weather the downturn. The pretax loss of ￡5.4 billion (US$7 billion) was swollen by a charge for curbing currency hedges as sales shrink and a writedown of the value of its main jet-engine arm, Rolls-Royce said yesterday. The company said it wants to raise at lease ￡2 billion from disposals within 18 months, identifying Spanish unit ITP Aero, a maker of aircraft and industrial engines and parts, as the asset most likely to be offloaded. Rolls-Royce is also closing sites and cutting jobs as it grapples with a slump that is expected to depress demand for the wide-body engines in which it specializes for years to come. Rolls-Royce chief executive officer Warren East said that 4,000 posts have been eliminated so far out of a potential 9,000 that might need to go.
E-COMMERCE
The Hut Group plans IPO
British e-commerce company The Hut Group Ltd said it plans to sell ￡920 million of new shares in an initial public offering (IPO). Holders of existing shares would reduce their stakes, the company said, without detailing the size of this portion of the offering. If the IPO proceeds, there would be a free float of at least 20 percent and an equity value of ￡4.5 billion before any new capital is raised. At ￡920 million, the listing would be the largest by a British company in London since online rail-ticketing company Trainline PLC debuted in June last year. The Hut Group operates Web sites, including myprotein.com and Coggles.com, which sell beauty and nutrition products.
SWITZERLAND
Economy beats forecast
The nation’s economy saw less damage from a pandemic lockdown than its larger neighbors, recording a smaller-than-expected contraction in the second quarter. While GDP fell 8.2 percent in the three months through June, the most since at least 1980, the decline was less than the 9.7 percent in Germany and the double-digit slumps in France and Italy. The country is still in the throes of a deep recession after virus-related restrictions. Consumer spending fell 8.6 percent in the second quarter and equipment investment plunged almost 12 percent, data published yesterday showed. Manufacturing output shrank 9 percent, although a deeper decline was prevented by growth in the nation’s massive pharmaceutical industry. The economy is forecast to shrink about 6 percent this year, the most since the 1970s, but another government order for businesses to pause operations to contain the virus could worsen the situation.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with