China on Wednesday said that it has made concessions in proposing to let US regulators audit some of its most sensitive companies and is calling for direct talks to solve a years-long dispute.
In an interview in Beijing, Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai (方星海) said that China is “sincere” in wanting to solve the standoff over the accounting issues.
US officials have recently stepped up a push to gain access to audit working papers for Chinese companies that trade in the US, threatening rules that would trigger delisting shares such as those of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Baidu Inc (百度) if the request is not met.
The standoff has dogged relations for years and deteriorated since 2017 after a trial inspections done jointly by Chinese and US regulators failed to yield an agreement.
Fang said that earlier this month, the commission sent the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board a fresh proposal, which would allow the US to pick any of its state-owned enterprises for another trial run.
China would still insist on redacting some information because of national security concerns, a condition Fang described as an international norm.
“As both sides gain confidence, we can proceed to handling these sensitive issues so that both sides are satisfied,” he said. “They are a bit more urgent. We are very sincere, but on the other hand we are also serious about protecting national security information.”
China’s securities regulator in April proposed that joint inspections begin with private-sector companies before moving onto state-owned entities, which are more likely to involve security concerns, Fang said.
Although some materials for private-sector firms could also be redacted because companies such as Alibaba and Baidu have contracts with the government and other “sensitive agencies,” he said.
However, the US oversight board wanted to begin with state-owned entities, which China has agreed to in its latest proposal.
Fang said he has reached out to the US to hold a video or telephone meeting, but has yet to get a response.
As to why another pilot auditing project has not taken place since 2017, Fang said that it could be due to the “general atmosphere.”
When Fang went to the US in September last year to try to solve this issue, the chairman of the oversight board refused to meet him and instead sent one of his department heads, said a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named discussing a private matter.
In the past, oversight board chairs had been happy to meet and talk, the person said.
“For more than a decade we have sought to establish a cooperative relationship with China that is consistent with others around the world,” board Chairman William Duhnke said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Such a relationship, however, cannot be meaningfully pursued without the Chinese first embracing our core access principles. Despite the CSRC’s recent claims, its proposals remain materially deficient,” Duhnke said.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with