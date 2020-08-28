China calls for US talks over listings dispute

ACCESS PRINCIPLES: A US official said that a deal with the PRC to allow auditing of Chinese firms listed in US has been sought for years, but conditions must be met

China on Wednesday said that it has made concessions in proposing to let US regulators audit some of its most sensitive companies and is calling for direct talks to solve a years-long dispute.

In an interview in Beijing, Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai (方星海) said that China is “sincere” in wanting to solve the standoff over the accounting issues.

US officials have recently stepped up a push to gain access to audit working papers for Chinese companies that trade in the US, threatening rules that would trigger delisting shares such as those of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Baidu Inc (百度) if the request is not met.

The standoff has dogged relations for years and deteriorated since 2017 after a trial inspections done jointly by Chinese and US regulators failed to yield an agreement.

Fang said that earlier this month, the commission sent the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board a fresh proposal, which would allow the US to pick any of its state-owned enterprises for another trial run.

China would still insist on redacting some information because of national security concerns, a condition Fang described as an international norm.

“As both sides gain confidence, we can proceed to handling these sensitive issues so that both sides are satisfied,” he said. “They are a bit more urgent. We are very sincere, but on the other hand we are also serious about protecting national security information.”

China’s securities regulator in April proposed that joint inspections begin with private-sector companies before moving onto state-owned entities, which are more likely to involve security concerns, Fang said.

Although some materials for private-sector firms could also be redacted because companies such as Alibaba and Baidu have contracts with the government and other “sensitive agencies,” he said.

However, the US oversight board wanted to begin with state-owned entities, which China has agreed to in its latest proposal.

Fang said he has reached out to the US to hold a video or telephone meeting, but has yet to get a response.

As to why another pilot auditing project has not taken place since 2017, Fang said that it could be due to the “general atmosphere.”

When Fang went to the US in September last year to try to solve this issue, the chairman of the oversight board refused to meet him and instead sent one of his department heads, said a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named discussing a private matter.

In the past, oversight board chairs had been happy to meet and talk, the person said.

“For more than a decade we have sought to establish a cooperative relationship with China that is consistent with others around the world,” board Chairman William Duhnke said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Such a relationship, however, cannot be meaningfully pursued without the Chinese first embracing our core access principles. Despite the CSRC’s recent claims, its proposals remain materially deficient,” Duhnke said.