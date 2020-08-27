World Business Quick Take

AGRICULTURE

China plans record purchase

China is set to buy a record amount of US soybeans this year as lower prices help the nation boost purchases pledged under the phase-one trade deal, people familiar with the matter said. The total from the US would probably reach about 40 million tonnes this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the forecast is not public. That would be about 25 percent more than in 2017, the baseline year for the trade deal, and about 10 percent more than the record set in 2016, US Department of Agriculture data showed.

AIRLINES

AA warns of job cuts

American Airlines Group Inc (AA) on Tuesday said that it would lay off about 19,000 workers on Oct. 1 after federal aid expires unless lawmakers vote to give beleaguered US carriers more money. The Texas-based carrier said in a securities filing that the job cuts are needed because flights have not recovered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it would keep many planes grounded in the coming months. However, the job losses could be curbed if the US Congress extends a program under the US$2.2 trillion CARES Act rescue package that helped airlines retain their staff through the end of next month.

FINANCE

Vanguard to exit HK, Japan

Vanguard Group Inc said it plans to end its onshore presence in Hong Kong and Japan to focus on individual investors in faster-growing parts of the region, resulting in an undisclosed number of job losses. The US fund giant, with about US$6 trillion in assets, said the Hong Kong business is targeted at institutional clients, and not the retail investors that are the firm’s primary focus. The changes would impact staff in the territory, a number of whom would be made redundant, while others would remain for a period of time, it said. The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based money manager said the move does not suggest the company is not bullish on Hong Kong.

AUSTRALIA

Nation sells A$21bn bonds

The nation sold A$21 billion (US$15.1 billion) in new 11-year sovereign bonds, its third record-breaking sale this year, as global investors pile into the nation’s debt. The 1 percent November 2031 bonds were priced with a yield of 1.055 percent, the Australian Office of Financial Management said. More than A$66 billion of bids were received, which were also a record. The sale follows a record-breaking A$13 billion offering in April for a 2024 bond, and A$19 billion of 2030 debt sold a month later. The nation’s debt is the second-highest yielding among G10 nations, and is underpinned by the central bank’s yield-curve control policy.

SECURITIES

Distressed debt jumps 320%

More than US$54.3 billion in US commercial mortgage-backed securities have been transferred to loan workout specialists, mostly because of payment delinquencies, a 320 percent increase since the start of the pandemic, Moody’s Investors Service said. Hotel and retail properties, the sectors hit hardest by restrictions on travel and public gatherings to reduce virus transmissions, make up the vast majority of the debt transferred to special servicers. “These loans currently account for 89 percent of the special servicing balance, though loans for mixed-use properties, at 5 percent, generally include a retail and hotel component,” Keith Banhazl, a Moody’s managing director, said in a statement.