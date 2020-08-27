Germany extended a program that has kept millions of people from losing their jobs, allocating about 10 billion euros (US$11.8 billion) more to help Europe’s biggest economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
At a meeting in Berlin that ended late on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition agreed to provide job-preserving subsidies until the end of next year.
The subsidies, known in German as Kurzarbeit and originally intended for 12 months, pay the bulk of paychecks and allow companies to hold on to workers during an economic shock.
Photo: AP
German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz said the money for the extension would come out of next year’s federal budget, adding to the 1.2 trillion euros the nation has made available to prop up the economy during the pandemic.
“Right now it’s about stabilizing the economy,” Scholz said yesterday in an interview with ZDF television. “Because we acted swiftly and comprehensively, it has helped Germany come through the crisis much better than many other countries.”
Germany has used the compensation program to prevent mass layoffs before, helping the country weather the financial crisis just more than a decade ago when Scholz was minister of labor.
There were about 5.6 million people who received the benefits last month, compared with 7 million people in May, according to the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research.
The expanded benefits were part of a huge spending package aimed at helping the country emerge from the worst crisis in the postwar era, and the extension indicates that a rebound might take longer than initially anticipated.
Still, there was good news earlier on Tuesday, with a report showing German companies have turned slightly more optimistic that the economy’s road to recovery would continue.
Ifo’s business confidence gauge rose more than expected this month, while expectations also improved.
“We are seeing some fairly positive data on the current state of the economy,” Scholz told ZDF. “Things are going better than was feared a few weeks ago.”
Ifo president Clemens Fuest said that while the recovery is on track, things are “far from normal,” and companies are likely to continue to cut jobs.
