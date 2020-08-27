Apple Inc next month is poised to open an online store for the first time in the fast-growing smartphone market of India, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, taking advantage of a relaxation of once-strict prohibitions against foreign direct retail.
The online store should be ready for operations just ahead of the festive Dussehra-Diwali spending season, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing confidential plans.
The iPhone maker, which lobbied New Delhi for years to get around regulations that force companies such as Apple to source 30 percent of components locally, had originally planned to start online sales within months after the government relaxed the rule last year. Those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
India’s 1.3 billion people represent a large, under-served smartphone market that is becoming an increasingly important focus for Apple even as the pandemic raged this year.
The company, which has just made history by surpassing US$2 trillion in market value, is boosting investments in the South Asian nation to reduce its dependence on China both as a market and manufacturing base amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The Cupertino, California-based company also plans to open a second brick-and-mortar store in the technology hub of Bangalore, following an outlet in Mumbai that is to be its first physical location in the country, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Its first physical store is to open next year in the plush Mumbai neighborhood of BKC, and it has already scouted more than 46,000m2 of space right in the heart of Bangalore near Minsk Square, named after its sister city in Belarus.
Apple did not respond to an e-mail seeking comments on its renewed retail push in India.
“Apple’s made-in-India strategy plus the lower cost iPhone SE will increase traction,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anand Srinivasan said. “They just can’t compete for Android-like high volume with their prices.”
Apple currently offers its devices in India through stores owned by franchise partners and via online platforms, including Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart Online Retails Services Pvt.
Selling through its own stores and via its Web site could help the company control branding and win customer loyalty while leveling the field with competitors such as China’s OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co (萬普拉斯科技) and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.
Alongside the expansion of its retail presence in India, Apple has been assembling its newest handsets — the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 — in the country through its manufacturing partners Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創).
Another assembly partner, Pegatron Corp (和碩), is to set up its first plant in India.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with