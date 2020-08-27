Ant files for joint IPO in HK, Shanghai

SNUBBING NEW YORK: The listing could reach US$30 billion, making it one of the biggest in years. The company is aiming for a valuation of about US$225 billion

Bloomberg





Billionaire Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group (螞蟻集團) has warned that rising US-China trade tensions threaten its business as it gears up for an initial public offering (IPO) that could give it a valuation as big as Bank of America Corp.

The Chinese e-commerce and fintech giant highlighted the geopolitical tensions in its filings for a dual IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai late on Tuesday, citing possible US export controls and trade sanctions as key expansion risks.

The simultaneous listing could mark one of the biggest debuts in years, topping Saudi Aramco’s record US$29 billion IPO.

The firm is targeting a valuation of about US$225 billion, based on an IPO of about US$30 billion if markets are favorable, people familiar with the matter have said.

That would match Bank of America’s market capitalization, and be more than twice the size of Citigroup Inc. Among US banks, only JPMorgan Chase & Co is bigger.

The decision not to list in New York is a major loss for US markets, but it comes as Washington ramps up scrutiny of Chinese companies, especially tech firms.

“The greater concern is that if the US passes a sanction of some sort, the other markets in India, Southeast Asia where Ant is looking for growth could be affected,” Mark Tanner, managing director of Shanghai-based consultant China Skinny, said yesterday.

Ant is to use the proceeds to expand cross-border payments as well as enhance its research and development capabilities, according to the filing, which did not provide a share price range, the amount it intends to raise or a timeline.

The Hangzhou-based firm is to issue at least 10 percent of its total capital in new shares, it said in a filing with the Shanghai exchange.

Ant generated 72.5 billion yuan (US$10.5 billion) in revenue in the first half, after full-year sales of 120.6 billion yuan last year, it said.

It posted a profit of 21.2 billion yuan in the first half of this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) is Ant’s largest shareholder, with a 33 percent stake. Hangzhou Junao Investments (杭州君澳), an entity that is owned by key Ant and Alibaba executives, owns 20.66 percent, while Hangzhou Junhan Investments (杭州君瀚), which holds shares on behalf of Ant employees, owns a 29.86 percent stake, according to the filing.

Ma holds 50.52 percent voting rights in Ant, via his control over the shares held by Hangzhou Junhan and Hangzhou Junao.

Ma has said that he intends to reduce his economic interest in Ant to no more than 8.8 percent and to donate 611 million shares to charity, according to the filing.

Ant picked Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and China International Capital Corp (CICC, 中國國際金融), for its Hong Kong offering.

Credit Suisse was hired as a joint global coordinator for the Hong Kong deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Representatives for Ant and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

CICC and CSC Financial Co (中信建投證券) are to lead the Shanghai portion.

The company said it would raise 48 billion yuan in Shanghai, but that figure is a placeholder as companies typically exceed that indication in their offerings.

Alibaba shares jumped 4.16 percent in Hong Kong trading yesterday to close at a record HK$280.40.