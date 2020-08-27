SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC to issue bonds
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to issue NT$15.6 billion (US$528.5 million) in unsecured bonds to help fund its capacity expansion. In a public notice on Tuesday, TSMC said the bonds would comprise three tranches: NT$4.8 billion payable over five years, NT$8 billion over seven years and NT$2.8 billion over 10 years. The interest rates would be 0.5 percent on the five-year bonds, 0.58 percent on the seven-year bonds and 0.6 percent on the 10-year bonds, it said. TSMC has issued NT$73.9 billion in unsecured bonds so far this year in Taiwan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
China approves Ampholipad
China’s Center for Drug Evaluation has approved drug maker Taiwan Liposome Co’s (TLC, 台灣微脂體) application to sell Ampholipad there, the company said yesterday. Ampholipad is a complex generic of Gilead Sciences Inc’s AmBisome (amphotericin B liposome for injection) used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. AmBisome is not available in China, TLC said. Ampholipad has been sold in Taiwan for many years; its commercialization in China would be done with its partner, 3SBio Inc (三生製藥), TLC said. Under the terms of the partnership, TLC is to receive a milestone payment for achieving this regulatory landmark, it said.
MACROECONOMICS
Money supply grew in July
Last month’s M1B, a measure of money in circulation, grew 10.3 percent year-on-year, outpacing June’s annual increase of 9.9 percent, while M2, which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds, rose 5.89 percent, compared with 5.42 percent a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday, citing the effects of net capital inflows and faster growth in bank loans and investments. For the first seven months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 8.17 percent and 4.72 percent respectively, compared with 7.81 percent and 4.53 percent respectively in the first six months, bank tallies showed.
ENERGY
Cattle keep solar farm clean
State-owned Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) plans to launch an environmentally friendly pilot project to keep its solar farm in Nantou County clear of weeds by having cattle graze at the site. Instead of using herbicides, the company last week said that it would obtain two cattle from the Council of Agriculture’s Livestock Research Institute and turn them loose on the 13-hectare farm that was inaugurated last year as part of the Ta Wan Solar Power Plant (大灣太陽光電電廠). The plant has 3,320 solar panels and as of July 31, it had produced more than 600,000 kilowatt-hours of energy since it opened, Taipower said.
GAMING
Switch upgrade planned
Nintendo Co plans to debut an upgraded model of its Switch console next year, along with a lineup of new games, people familiar with the matter said. The specifications of the new machine have yet to be finalized, but the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, people briefed on the strategy told Bloomberg News, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News first reported the new console plans on Monday. A Nintendo spokesman declined to comment.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with