Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC to issue bonds

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to issue NT$15.6 billion (US$528.5 million) in unsecured bonds to help fund its capacity expansion. In a public notice on Tuesday, TSMC said the bonds would comprise three tranches: NT$4.8 billion payable over five years, NT$8 billion over seven years and NT$2.8 billion over 10 years. The interest rates would be 0.5 percent on the five-year bonds, 0.58 percent on the seven-year bonds and 0.6 percent on the 10-year bonds, it said. TSMC has issued NT$73.9 billion in unsecured bonds so far this year in Taiwan.

PHARMACEUTICALS

China approves Ampholipad

China’s Center for Drug Evaluation has approved drug maker Taiwan Liposome Co’s (TLC, 台灣微脂體) application to sell Ampholipad there, the company said yesterday. Ampholipad is a complex generic of Gilead Sciences Inc’s AmBisome (amphotericin B liposome for injection) used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. AmBisome is not available in China, TLC said. Ampholipad has been sold in Taiwan for many years; its commercialization in China would be done with its partner, 3SBio Inc (三生製藥), TLC said. Under the terms of the partnership, TLC is to receive a milestone payment for achieving this regulatory landmark, it said.

MACROECONOMICS

Money supply grew in July

Last month’s M1B, a measure of money in circulation, grew 10.3 percent year-on-year, outpacing June’s annual increase of 9.9 percent, while M2, which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds, rose 5.89 percent, compared with 5.42 percent a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday, citing the effects of net capital inflows and faster growth in bank loans and investments. For the first seven months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 8.17 percent and 4.72 percent respectively, compared with 7.81 percent and 4.53 percent respectively in the first six months, bank tallies showed.

ENERGY

Cattle keep solar farm clean

State-owned Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) plans to launch an environmentally friendly pilot project to keep its solar farm in Nantou County clear of weeds by having cattle graze at the site. Instead of using herbicides, the company last week said that it would obtain two cattle from the Council of Agriculture’s Livestock Research Institute and turn them loose on the 13-hectare farm that was inaugurated last year as part of the Ta Wan Solar Power Plant (大灣太陽光電電廠). The plant has 3,320 solar panels and as of July 31, it had produced more than 600,000 kilowatt-hours of energy since it opened, Taipower said.

GAMING

Switch upgrade planned

Nintendo Co plans to debut an upgraded model of its Switch console next year, along with a lineup of new games, people familiar with the matter said. The specifications of the new machine have yet to be finalized, but the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, people briefed on the strategy told Bloomberg News, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News first reported the new console plans on Monday. A Nintendo spokesman declined to comment.