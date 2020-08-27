TAIEX closes above 12,800 points

The TAIEX yesterday extended its gains from the previous session, closing above 12,800 points, as investors took their cue from the US markets’ advance.

The bellwether electronics sector once again drove the upturn on the main board, with contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) attracting strong buying throughout the session.

The TAIEX ended up 75.04 points, or 0.59 percent, at the day’s high of 12,833.29, on turnover of NT$175.91 billion (US$5.96 billion).

The market opened 10.71 points higher on follow-through buying from Tuesday’s session, when the TAIEX closed up 0.88 percent, dealers said.

Buying then accelerated as investors took their cue from the all-time high posted by the tech-heavy NASDAQ on Tuesday, picking up TSMC and other semiconductor stocks to help the broader market close at the day’s high, they said.

“The weekly options settlement set for today led investors to raise their holdings on the spot market in a bid to profit in options. TSMC was just the best bet for them to boost the TAIEX,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Lu Chin-wei said.

TSMC rose 1.73 percent to close at the day’s high of NT$442. The company’s gains boosted the electronics sector and the semiconductor sub-index by 0.79 percent and 1.24 percent respectively.

“TSMC announced yesterday [Tuesday] that it will build a sophisticated 2-nanometer process plant in Hsinchu, boosting the optimism of investors toward the chipmaker,” Lu said.

The new plant is expected to help TSMC maintain its lead over competitors, analysts said.

Buying spread to TSMC’s suppliers, including semiconductor production equipment maker Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc (京鼎精密), which gained 2.86 percent to end at NT$198.

Smaller rival United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) also added 0.9 percent to close at the day’s high of NT$22.35.

With the market focused on the technology sector, old economy and financial stocks were mixed, dealers said.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) rose 0.57 percent to close at NT$70.2 and Century Iron and Steel Industrial Co (世紀鋼構) increased 5.09 percent to end at NT$113.5 on rotational buying.

Among financial stocks, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) rose 0.12 percent to end at NT$40.55, while Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) ended down at NT$43.4 and Shanghai Savings & Commercial Bank (上海商業儲蓄銀行) fell 0.47 percent to close at NT$42.15.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange said foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$1.72 billion of shares on the main board.