State-run Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) on Tuesday said it has no interest in buying shares of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行) from Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) to help end a legal dispute between Taishin Financial and the Ministry of Finance over their stakes.
Mega Financial, the most profitable state-run financial firm, reportedly made known its intention following a board meeting in which a director raised the issue.
The discussion came after Taishin Financial on Friday last week suggested that it might resolve its longstanding dispute with the ministry over management rights at CHB.
Bank-focused Mega Financial chairman Michael Chang (張兆順) reportedly dismissed the idea, saying the merger would significantly increase the number of its banking branches to nearly 300 and total employees to 15,000, to no avail.
In addition, the entry of Web-only banks is reshaping the industry, prompting conventional players to embrace digitalization and reduce the number of physical branches, if necessary, to stay competitive, as people increasingly prefer to conduct banking transactions over the Internet, he said.
Acquiring CHB would not benefit Mega Financial given their overlapping businesses, he added.
Taishin Financial has sought, unsuccessfully, to take over CHB after buying a 22.5 percent stake in the state-run lender in 2005, with a promise from the ministry to help secure majority control of the boardroom.
