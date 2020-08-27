Local banks’ aggregate first-half pretax profits slid 11.9 percent year-on-year to NT$193.2 billion (US$6.55 billion) due to falling investment returns and slowing business activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed on Tuesday.
The momentum is likely to improve in the second half of this year, as the business environment improves with progress in vaccine development and US-China trade talks, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday.
“We will continue monitoring the pandemic’s impact on local lenders, but so far we are confident that their solvency remains strong,” he said.
The fall was also due in part to lenders setting aside more loan-loss provisions at their overseas branches and receiving less interest income due to rate cuts worldwide, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City on Tuesday.
The combined first-half pretax profits of securities, futures and asset management firms edged up 1.59 percent from a year earlier to NT$26.43 billion, weighed down by Hua Nan Securities Co’s (華南永昌證券) losses of NT$4.75 billion in March.
Life insurance firms’ combined first-half pretax profits rose 18.8 percent year-on-year to NT$110.1 billion, as most insurers took advantage of rebounding financial markets in the second quarter to book capital gains, the FSC said.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with