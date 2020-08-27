Virus Outbreak: Banks’ first-half profits fell 11.9%

PANDEMIC WOES: Pretax profits tumbled on lower investment returns, higher loan-loss provisions and reduced interest income, data from the FSC showed

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Local banks’ aggregate first-half pretax profits slid 11.9 percent year-on-year to NT$193.2 billion (US$6.55 billion) due to falling investment returns and slowing business activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed on Tuesday.

The momentum is likely to improve in the second half of this year, as the business environment improves with progress in vaccine development and US-China trade talks, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday.

“We will continue monitoring the pandemic’s impact on local lenders, but so far we are confident that their solvency remains strong,” he said.

The fall was also due in part to lenders setting aside more loan-loss provisions at their overseas branches and receiving less interest income due to rate cuts worldwide, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City on Tuesday.

The combined first-half pretax profits of securities, futures and asset management firms edged up 1.59 percent from a year earlier to NT$26.43 billion, weighed down by Hua Nan Securities Co’s (華南永昌證券) losses of NT$4.75 billion in March.

Life insurance firms’ combined first-half pretax profits rose 18.8 percent year-on-year to NT$110.1 billion, as most insurers took advantage of rebounding financial markets in the second quarter to book capital gains, the FSC said.