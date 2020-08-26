World Business Quick Take

TRADE

Negotiators talk by phone

Top Chinese and US negotiators yesterday spoke on the telephone about their “phase one” economic deal, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said. The two countries signed the accord in January, bringing a partial truce in their lingering trade dispute. Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and both sides “agreed to create conditions and atmosphere to continue to push forward the implementation of phase one of the China-US economic and trade agreement,” the ministry said. A statement from Washington said that the parties “addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the agreement.”

GERMANY

GDP shrinks 9.7 percent

The nation’s economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank slightly less in the second quarter than originally estimated, the Federal Statistical Office said yesterday — although the 9.7 percent drop was still easily the worst on record. The office revised the quarter-on-quarter contraction in GDP down from the 10.1 percent it initially reported at the end of last month. Despite the revision, it remained by far the steepest drop in the 50 years that quarterly GDP figures have been recorded — easily beating a 4.7 percent decline in the first quarter of 2009 during the global financial crisis.

SOFTWARE

Aveva to buy OSIsoft

British industrial software group Aveva Group PLC yesterday announced that it had agreed to buy US rival OSIsoft for US$5 billion, as clients rush to digitalize their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aveva in a statement pointed to strong growth this year at OSIsoft, “as the imperative for digital transformation has continued through the COVID-19 crisis.” Part of French group Schneider Electric SE, Aveva said the purchase would allow the British company “to accelerate the market adoption and expansion of OSIsoft Cloud Services and other cloud-based offerings.”

REAL ESTATE

Firm to sell green bond

A Japanese real-estate developer is planning to sell a bond whose coupon increases if it misses environmental targets, in the first issuance of its kind in the nation. Hulic Co plans to offer ￥10 billion (US$94 million) of 10-year so-called sustainability-linked bonds in October, it said in a filing yesterday. One of its goals is to use the funds raised to develop mega solar systems so that all power use at buildings of its headquarters and subsidiaries is sourced from renewable energy. The other is to build a 12-story, fire-resistant commercial facility in Tokyo’s Ginza District made with wood grown in Japan.

MARKETS

Abu Dhabi plans offering

Abu Dhabi is back in the US dollar bond market, extending a debt binge by countries raising cash buffers to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The Persian Gulf emirate plans a three-part offering, a person familiar with the matter said. The indicative pricing on the longest tranche of 50 years is in the 3 percent area, the person said. Abu Dhabi is among the list of countries selling bonds to bolster their finances in the face of lower oil and gas prices. The emirate raised US$7 billion in April also through a three-tranche bond offering and added another US$3 billion to it a month later.