TRADE
Negotiators talk by phone
Top Chinese and US negotiators yesterday spoke on the telephone about their “phase one” economic deal, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said. The two countries signed the accord in January, bringing a partial truce in their lingering trade dispute. Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and both sides “agreed to create conditions and atmosphere to continue to push forward the implementation of phase one of the China-US economic and trade agreement,” the ministry said. A statement from Washington said that the parties “addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the agreement.”
GERMANY
GDP shrinks 9.7 percent
The nation’s economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank slightly less in the second quarter than originally estimated, the Federal Statistical Office said yesterday — although the 9.7 percent drop was still easily the worst on record. The office revised the quarter-on-quarter contraction in GDP down from the 10.1 percent it initially reported at the end of last month. Despite the revision, it remained by far the steepest drop in the 50 years that quarterly GDP figures have been recorded — easily beating a 4.7 percent decline in the first quarter of 2009 during the global financial crisis.
SOFTWARE
Aveva to buy OSIsoft
British industrial software group Aveva Group PLC yesterday announced that it had agreed to buy US rival OSIsoft for US$5 billion, as clients rush to digitalize their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aveva in a statement pointed to strong growth this year at OSIsoft, “as the imperative for digital transformation has continued through the COVID-19 crisis.” Part of French group Schneider Electric SE, Aveva said the purchase would allow the British company “to accelerate the market adoption and expansion of OSIsoft Cloud Services and other cloud-based offerings.”
REAL ESTATE
Firm to sell green bond
A Japanese real-estate developer is planning to sell a bond whose coupon increases if it misses environmental targets, in the first issuance of its kind in the nation. Hulic Co plans to offer ￥10 billion (US$94 million) of 10-year so-called sustainability-linked bonds in October, it said in a filing yesterday. One of its goals is to use the funds raised to develop mega solar systems so that all power use at buildings of its headquarters and subsidiaries is sourced from renewable energy. The other is to build a 12-story, fire-resistant commercial facility in Tokyo’s Ginza District made with wood grown in Japan.
MARKETS
Abu Dhabi plans offering
Abu Dhabi is back in the US dollar bond market, extending a debt binge by countries raising cash buffers to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The Persian Gulf emirate plans a three-part offering, a person familiar with the matter said. The indicative pricing on the longest tranche of 50 years is in the 3 percent area, the person said. Abu Dhabi is among the list of countries selling bonds to bolster their finances in the face of lower oil and gas prices. The emirate raised US$7 billion in April also through a three-tranche bond offering and added another US$3 billion to it a month later.
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco