UK mulls rules to limit ‘deforestation’ products

Bloomberg





British supermarkets would be banned from selling beef, soy and other key commodities sourced from illegally deforested land, under new plans by the British government.

Large businesses operating in the UK would have to show that commodities — including soy, cocoa and palm oil — sourced in their supply chains complied with local environmental laws when being produced.

Companies that fail to do so would face fines, according to the consultation from the British Department for Food and Rural Affairs.

The proposals were first made earlier this year by a panel of business leaders that was commissioned by the department to examine how the UK can improve its land-use strategy.

However, the department rejected a call by the panel for the financial sector to also be covered by a similar mandatory due diligence obligation to avoid their lending and investments funding deforestation.

Instead, the rules would only apply to “a relatively small number of larger businesses” who are most likely to impact on producers, a spokeswoman for the department said.

As the host of the next UN global climate summit, known as COP26, the UK is also seeking to show leadership in the international arena regarding environmental affairs.

Deforestation accounts for 11 percent of greenhouse gases and the vast majority of it is caused by the production of agricultural commodities, the department said.

In some countries, as much of 90 percent of forests are cut down illegally, it said.

In the UK, supermarkets including Tesco PLC have come under renewed pressure to be more transparent about their supply chains.

However, campaigners at Greenpeace said that the new government plan is “seriously flawed,” as local environmental laws can be inadequate.

“There is also nothing to address the fact that some commodity producers may have one ‘sustainable’ line, but continue to destroy forests elsewhere, which just shifts the problem into someone else’s backyard,” Greenpeace UK forests campaigner Elena Polisano said.