British supermarkets would be banned from selling beef, soy and other key commodities sourced from illegally deforested land, under new plans by the British government.
Large businesses operating in the UK would have to show that commodities — including soy, cocoa and palm oil — sourced in their supply chains complied with local environmental laws when being produced.
Companies that fail to do so would face fines, according to the consultation from the British Department for Food and Rural Affairs.
The proposals were first made earlier this year by a panel of business leaders that was commissioned by the department to examine how the UK can improve its land-use strategy.
However, the department rejected a call by the panel for the financial sector to also be covered by a similar mandatory due diligence obligation to avoid their lending and investments funding deforestation.
Instead, the rules would only apply to “a relatively small number of larger businesses” who are most likely to impact on producers, a spokeswoman for the department said.
As the host of the next UN global climate summit, known as COP26, the UK is also seeking to show leadership in the international arena regarding environmental affairs.
Deforestation accounts for 11 percent of greenhouse gases and the vast majority of it is caused by the production of agricultural commodities, the department said.
In some countries, as much of 90 percent of forests are cut down illegally, it said.
In the UK, supermarkets including Tesco PLC have come under renewed pressure to be more transparent about their supply chains.
However, campaigners at Greenpeace said that the new government plan is “seriously flawed,” as local environmental laws can be inadequate.
“There is also nothing to address the fact that some commodity producers may have one ‘sustainable’ line, but continue to destroy forests elsewhere, which just shifts the problem into someone else’s backyard,” Greenpeace UK forests campaigner Elena Polisano said.
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco