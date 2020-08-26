Exxon removed from Dow Industrials

The dominance of technology companies has eclipsed every other stock market story amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Now it is helping speed changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In the biggest reshuffling in seven years, Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Raytheon Technologies Corp were removed from the, making way for Salesforce.com, Amgen Inc and Honeywell International to enter the 124-year old equity gauge a week from Monday next week.

The actions were prompted when Apple Inc — currently 12 percent of the 30-stock index — announced a stock split that reduced the sway of computer and software companies in the price-weighted average.

The changes mark a stunning fall from grace for Exxon, the world’s biggest company as recently as 2011, whose ejection reflects the steady decline of commodity companies in the US economy.

They represent an equally significant embrace of technology firms, whose giant rallies have caused the Dow to trail other indices this year.

“Those changes are a sign of the times — out with energy and in with cloud,” Independent Advisor Alliance chief investment officer Chris Zaccarelli said.

The latest reshuffling comes as technology companies have surged past every other industry in a trend amplified by this year’s pandemic lockdowns. While the Dow average is still 4.2 percent off its February record, the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 is almost 20 percent above its pre-pandemic all-time high.

While any change to the Dow is notable, the ejection of Exxon Mobil, the longest-serving member, marks a particularly rapid shift in fortunes. Worth US$525 billion in 2007 and more than US$450 billion as recently 2014, the stock had fallen in four of six years before this year and is down another 40 percent since January. It is now worth about US$180 billion.

Founded in 1999, Salesforce was one of the best-performing stocks of the bull market following the global financial crisis, rising 27-fold since March 2009.

Amgen is among the world’s biggest biotechnology companies with a market value of about US$137 billion, although it is replacing a company — Pfizer Inc — that is about US$90 billion larger.

Stocks of the affected companies were quick to price in the shake-up.

Shares of Exxon dropped 2 percent as of 6:10pm in New York, in after-hours trading, while Raytheon fell 3 percent. Honeywell climbed 3.5 percent and Salesforce.com rose 4 percent. Pfizer dropped 1.9 percent and Amgen rose 4 percent.

“This action does not affect our business nor the long-term fundamentals that support our strategy,” Exxon said in an e-mail. “Our portfolio is the strongest it has been in more than two decades and our focus remains on creating shareholder value by responsibly meeting the world’s energy needs.”

This is the second time a stock split by Apple has had big consequences for the Dow. The first was in 2014, when its 7-for-1 split lowered the price of its shares enough to make inclusion feasible.

Apple’s decision to do it again this year effectively lowered its sway on the price-weighted average, making the influence of technology companies too small in the eyes of the Dow’s handlers.

Meanwhile, Honeywell is returning to the average after being removed 12 years ago to make way for a financial services company, Bank of America Corp, and an energy producer, Chevron.

Its shares are down about 9 percent this year, but before that had risen in 10 of 11 years, pushing its market value above US$100 billion.