Global smartphone sales sink 20 percent: Gartner

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Gartner Inc yesterday reported global smartphone sales declined 20 percent in the second quarter, while TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said global smartphone production had the worst quarter of annual decline on record.

Worldwide sales of smartphones to end users totaled 295 million units last quarter, Gartner’s tally showed.

Total smartphone production reached 286 million units in the second quarter, a slight rebound of 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, but a 16.7 percent decrease year-on-year, TrendForce said.

Gartner and TrendForce attributed the bleak results to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to border closures, regional lockdowns, stagnating economic activity and disrupted supply chains.

However, taking into account the lifting of lockdowns and economic stimulus policies by governments around the world to generate consumer demand, TrendForce expects a rebound for smartphone production this quarter to 335 million units, although it would still be a 10.1 percent decrease year-on-year.

“Although this figure falls short compared with the same period last year, it still represents a 17.2 percent increase quarter-on-quarter,” TrendForce said in a news release.

Trendforce said global smartphone production this year would decrease 11.3 percent annually to 1.24 billion units.

Samsung Electronics Co had the largest decline in smartphone sales last quarter, down 27.1 percent to 54.8 million units, as demand for its flagship S series devices did little to revive its global sales, Gartner senior research director Anshul Gupta said.

Samsung is now barely hanging on to first place in market share at 18.6 percent, with Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at 18.4 percent and Apple Inc also making gains in the second quarter to reach 13 percent, even though its handset sales remained virtually flat year-on-year at 38.4 million units, Gartner said.