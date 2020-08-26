Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it has turned more cautious after it increased its cash position by NT$108 billion (US$3.66 billion) last quarter and favored fixed-income bonds with higher ratings to weather volatility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The insurer reported a cash position of NT$260 billion as of the end of June, up from NT$152 billion three months earlier.
That accounted for 3.9 percent of Cathay Life’s total investment portfolio, up from 2.4 percent in the first quarter, it said.
“We had more cash in the second quarter, as we took advantage of the rebounding market to dispose of some stocks and bonds,” Cathay Life executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
While some local peers tended to hold shares for a long time to gain cash dividends, Cathay Life preferred to seize gains amid a highly volatile market, Lin said.
The company’s realized NT$74.2 billion in capital gains in the first half of the year, almost the same amount it realized for the whole of last year, while the cash dividends it received from equity investments plunged 38 percent from a year earlier to NT$4.9 billion in the first six months, company data showed.
“It is difficult to predict whether our cash position would continue rising or drop in the second half, as we would make adjustments on a rolling basis,” Lin said. “If the investment risks rise, we would prefer to have more cash.”
Domestic and foreign fixed income continued to dominate the company’s investment portfolio at 67.3 percent, but their average yield fell to 3.4 percent, compared with 4.5 percent a year earlier, as Cathay Life cut its risk appetite and targeted bonds issued by companies with solid credit profiles and higher ratings, he said.
Overall, its after-hedging investment yield slid from 4.16 percent in the first quarter to 3.78 percent as of the end of June, due to investment losses of NT$14 billion in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT, Lin said, adding that without the Mayapada losses, the gauge could have risen to 4.2 percent.
Its pre-hedging recurring yield, which measures the recurring yield of life insurers, such as interest income and cash dividends, remained flat from a quarter earlier at 3.12 percent, although the figure was down from 3.48 percent a year earlier due to fewer cash dividends being issued this year, company data showed.
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco