Cathay Life turns cautious, increases its cash position

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it has turned more cautious after it increased its cash position by NT$108 billion (US$3.66 billion) last quarter and favored fixed-income bonds with higher ratings to weather volatility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The insurer reported a cash position of NT$260 billion as of the end of June, up from NT$152 billion three months earlier.

That accounted for 3.9 percent of Cathay Life’s total investment portfolio, up from 2.4 percent in the first quarter, it said.

“We had more cash in the second quarter, as we took advantage of the rebounding market to dispose of some stocks and bonds,” Cathay Life executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

While some local peers tended to hold shares for a long time to gain cash dividends, Cathay Life preferred to seize gains amid a highly volatile market, Lin said.

The company’s realized NT$74.2 billion in capital gains in the first half of the year, almost the same amount it realized for the whole of last year, while the cash dividends it received from equity investments plunged 38 percent from a year earlier to NT$4.9 billion in the first six months, company data showed.

“It is difficult to predict whether our cash position would continue rising or drop in the second half, as we would make adjustments on a rolling basis,” Lin said. “If the investment risks rise, we would prefer to have more cash.”

Domestic and foreign fixed income continued to dominate the company’s investment portfolio at 67.3 percent, but their average yield fell to 3.4 percent, compared with 4.5 percent a year earlier, as Cathay Life cut its risk appetite and targeted bonds issued by companies with solid credit profiles and higher ratings, he said.

Overall, its after-hedging investment yield slid from 4.16 percent in the first quarter to 3.78 percent as of the end of June, due to investment losses of NT$14 billion in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT, Lin said, adding that without the Mayapada losses, the gauge could have risen to 4.2 percent.

Its pre-hedging recurring yield, which measures the recurring yield of life insurers, such as interest income and cash dividends, remained flat from a quarter earlier at 3.12 percent, although the figure was down from 3.48 percent a year earlier due to fewer cash dividends being issued this year, company data showed.