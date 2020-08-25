INTERNET
Facebook agrees to taxes
Facebook France has accepted paying more than 100 million euros (US$ 118.3 million) in taxes, including a penalty, relating to its accounting years before 2018, French financial magazine Capital reported on its Web site. Facebook was not immediately available for comment. The French Ministry of Finance said it could not comment on individual tax cases. Capital reported that it had seen documents showing that Facebook had been ordered to pay 104 million euros, including a 22 million euro penalty.
INDONESIA
Bali to remain closed
The island of Bali is to remain closed to foreign visitors for the rest of this year after authorities postponed a plan to welcome back international tourists from Sept. 11 as COVID-19 continues to spread. “The Indonesian government couldn’t reopen its doors to foreign travelers until the end of 2020 as we remain a red zone,” Bali Governor Wayne Koster said in a statement. “The situation is not conducive to allowing foreign tourists to come to Indonesia, including to Bali.”
MEXICO
Thousands of jobs recovered
The country has so far this month recovered nearly 67,000 formal jobs from the economic hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday. In an address on YouTube, Lopez Obrador said the country had created 66,734 jobs this month, as the economy gradually recovers from a slump that led to a contraction of more than 17 percent in GDP during the second quarter. The country lost more than 1 million formal jobs in the period between March and last month.
HONG KONG
Official criticizes US move
A pending US order to change the labeling on goods manufactured in the territory to say “Made in China” is unreasonable and uncivilized, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) said at an industry event in the territory yesterday. The US government announced the policy earlier this month as one result of the removal of the territory’s special trading status following the imposition of a National Security Law on it. Territory officials have suggested potential alternatives, such as “Hong Kong, China,” and are awaiting a response, Yau said.
DRUGMAKERS
Kalbe Farma mulls unit IPO
PT Kalbe Farma, Indonesia’s biggest drugmaker by market value, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) for its nutritional food unit PT Sanghiang Perkasa, which could raise about US$500 million, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Kalbe Farma, whose antacid drug Promag is a household name in Indonesia, has picked advisers to help with the planned first-time share sale of the unit, the people said. The company aims to list Sanghiang, also known as Kalbe Nutritionals, on the Jakarta Stock Exchange as soon as this year, they said.
EDUCATION
Pearson names new CEO
Global education publisher Pearson PLC has appointed Andy Bird, a media veteran who ran the international arm of the Walt Disney Co, as its new chief executive to see it through the latest bout of turbulence to hit the company. Bird is due to start the new job on Oct. 19, with current boss John Fallon remaining in the role until that date, Pearson said. He would then step down from the board and remain as an adviser until the end of the year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and