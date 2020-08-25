World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INTERNET

Facebook agrees to taxes

Facebook France has accepted paying more than 100 million euros (US$ 118.3 million) in taxes, including a penalty, relating to its accounting years before 2018, French financial magazine Capital reported on its Web site. Facebook was not immediately available for comment. The French Ministry of Finance said it could not comment on individual tax cases. Capital reported that it had seen documents showing that Facebook had been ordered to pay 104 million euros, including a 22 million euro penalty.

INDONESIA

Bali to remain closed

The island of Bali is to remain closed to foreign visitors for the rest of this year after authorities postponed a plan to welcome back international tourists from Sept. 11 as COVID-19 continues to spread. “The Indonesian government couldn’t reopen its doors to foreign travelers until the end of 2020 as we remain a red zone,” Bali Governor Wayne Koster said in a statement. “The situation is not conducive to allowing foreign tourists to come to Indonesia, including to Bali.”

MEXICO

Thousands of jobs recovered

The country has so far this month recovered nearly 67,000 formal jobs from the economic hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday. In an address on YouTube, Lopez Obrador said the country had created 66,734 jobs this month, as the economy gradually recovers from a slump that led to a contraction of more than 17 percent in GDP during the second quarter. The country lost more than 1 million formal jobs in the period between March and last month.

HONG KONG

Official criticizes US move

A pending US order to change the labeling on goods manufactured in the territory to say “Made in China” is unreasonable and uncivilized, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) said at an industry event in the territory yesterday. The US government announced the policy earlier this month as one result of the removal of the territory’s special trading status following the imposition of a National Security Law on it. Territory officials have suggested potential alternatives, such as “Hong Kong, China,” and are awaiting a response, Yau said.

DRUGMAKERS

Kalbe Farma mulls unit IPO

PT Kalbe Farma, Indonesia’s biggest drugmaker by market value, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) for its nutritional food unit PT Sanghiang Perkasa, which could raise about US$500 million, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Kalbe Farma, whose antacid drug Promag is a household name in Indonesia, has picked advisers to help with the planned first-time share sale of the unit, the people said. The company aims to list Sanghiang, also known as Kalbe Nutritionals, on the Jakarta Stock Exchange as soon as this year, they said.

EDUCATION

Pearson names new CEO

Global education publisher Pearson PLC has appointed Andy Bird, a media veteran who ran the international arm of the Walt Disney Co, as its new chief executive to see it through the latest bout of turbulence to hit the company. Bird is due to start the new job on Oct. 19, with current boss John Fallon remaining in the role until that date, Pearson said. He would then step down from the board and remain as an adviser until the end of the year.