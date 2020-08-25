Stock debutant soars 2,932 percent on China’s already sizzling tech board

A medical instrument manufacturer yesterday surged as much as 2,932 percent on its debut on China’s ChiNext board, among a flood of new offerings trading under revamped rules that remove daily price limits for new stocks.

A batch of 18 firms traded for the first time under so-called registration-based initial public offerings (IPOs), gaining by an average 212 percent by the close.

Contec Medical Systems Co (康泰醫學) spiked 2,932 percent from its IPO price before paring to end trading 1,061 percent higher.

Automotive cable maker Ningbo KBE Electrical Technology Co (寧波卡倍億電氣技術) closed up 743 percent. Both were temporarily halted after jumping 60 percent from their opening prices.

The ChiNext index closed 2 percent higher after falling by as much as 1.5 percent earlier.

“Many had expected a big slump under the new trading rules,” said Hao Hong (洪灝), chief strategist for Bocom International Holdings Co (交銀國際控股) in Hong Kong. “The swings are normal compared with its historical volatility.”

The reforms are a significant step in Beijing’s efforts to liberalize its capital markets and authorities want a smooth implementation of changes to the US$1.3 trillion ChiNext board.

There is the risk that demand for new shares might suck funds from existing equities, which are looking expensive after the index surged nearly 50 percent this year.

The ChiNext trades at nearly 38 times forward 12-month earnings versus a 14 multiple for the CSI 300 index. The measure is down about 7 percent from its peak last month.

“There is no doubt we will see greater volatility in ChiNext market after new rules are implemented, especially given the recent pressure it has faced following huge gains this year,” said Jiang Liangqing (姜良慶), a fund manager at Beijing-based Ruisen Capital Management (瑞森資本管理). “If new shares keep rushing to the market at a fast pace, it will put pressure on existing stocks, which already trade at high valuations.”

New share sales would not be subject to price caps in the first five trading days, while daily limits on existing stocks would double to 20 percent.

In a sign of investor enthusiasm toward the new listings, multiple stocks, including Contec and KBE, were temporarily halted after surging from their opening prices yesterday.

Tansun Technology Co (天陽科技) shares were paused after jumping 60 percent from the opening price, while Academy of Environment Planning and Design Co (南大環境) and Yangling Metron New Material Inc (楊凌美暢新材料) triggered a similar halt after shares jumped 30 percent from their levels at open.

The new companies had raised a combined 20 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion) from their ChiNext listings, with retail demand outstripping supply by an average of about 5,700 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The reforms would serve as a testing ground for whether Beijing can loosen its tight grip on markets without triggering out-of-control moves.

About 800 ChiNext stocks are now trading under the wider 20 percent daily range, compared with 10 percent previously — a measure that has not yet been extended to the main boards of Shanghai and Shenzhen.