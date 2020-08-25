Apple Korea proposes US$84.2m aid

PROBE: The company pledged to offer funds to build a research and development center for small manufacturers, among other measures, to allay antitrust concerns

Reuters, SEOUL





Apple Inc’s South Korean unit has proposed measures to address antitrust concerns and offered to provide 100 billion won (US$84.2 million) worth of support programs for small businesses, consumers and others, the country’s competition watchdog said yesterday.

Apple Korea has been under investigation by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) over allegations that it abused its dominant position by forcing mobile carriers to pay for advertising and warranty repairs, the commission has said.

Apple has agreed to fix “unfair” terms with mobile carriers as part of its proposal, the KFTC said in a briefing.

For example, Apple would discuss how to share advertising costs with telecoms, which would help reduce burdens to carriers, the commission said.

Apple Korea was not immediately available for comment.

Out of the 100 billion won, Apple pledged to offer 40 billion won to build a center to support research and development for South Korea’s small manufacturers and 25 billion won to establish an “academy” to provide education to developers.

Another 25 billion won would be used to give consumer discounts on warranty repair costs and other benefits.

The regulator would close the case without concluding whether Apple did anything illegal if it finds the proposed remedies reasonable after collecting public opinion.

Last year, Apple held an 18 percent share in South Korea’s mobile phone market, the home turf of Samsung Electronics Co, which controlled 65 percent of the market, Counterpoint data showed.

Apple faces antitrust pressure in other countries. In March, French regulators fined Apple 1.1 billion euros (US$1.3 billion at the current exchange rate), saying the iPhone maker was guilty of anti-competitive behavior toward its distribution and retail network.

Apple said at that time that it would appeal to the decision.

Separately on Sunday, Microsoft Corp said in a court filing that Apple’s threat to cut off the creator of Fortnite from Apple’s developer tools would hurt Microsoft’s gaming business, as well as other game developers.

The filing came in a dispute between Apple and Epic Games Inc. Apple removed Epic’s titles from its App Store after the game maker violated the iPhone maker’s in-app payment rules.

Epic has said that Apple has also threatened to cut off its access to Apple tools needed to maintain “Unreal Engine,” software that many game developers license to create better graphics.

Microsoft said the move would hurt at least one of its own game titles, called Forza Street, that uses the engine for the iOS version of the game.

Kevin Gammill, Microsoft’s general manager of gaming developer experiences, said Microsoft has an “enterprise-wide” license to Unreal Engine, and that Apple’s move would hamper it and other gaming firms’ ability to make games with the technology for Macs and iPhones.

“If Unreal Engine cannot support games for iOS or macOS, Microsoft would be required to choose between abandoning its customers and potential customers on the iOS and macOS platforms or choosing a different game engine when preparing to develop new games,” Gammill wrote.

Nicholas Penwarden, Epic’s vice president of engineering, said in a filing that multiple Unreal Engine users — including at least one automotive design firm — have contacted the company with worries their projects will be disrupted.

Epic is seeking a court order to stop Apple’s termination of its developer accounts.

Apple has said that it would reverse its moves if Epic resubmits a version of Fortnite that complies with its payment rules.