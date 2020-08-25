Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) yesterday said its bid for Prudential Life Insurance Co of Taiwan Inc (保德信人壽) would not worsen its financial strength, adding that it plans to apply for the Financial Supervisory Commission’s approval in six weeks.
Taishin Financial’s double leverage ratio was 118.7 percent as of the end of June, which was the highest among the nation’s 15 financial holding companies, although lower than the commission’s regulatory cap of 125 percent, data compiled by the commission showed.
Double leverage ratio refers to the proportion of a financial holding company’s investment in other financial enterprises, such as banking, insurance or securities, to the company’s net value.
Companies with a higher double leverage ratio are deemed as having weaker financial strength, the commission said.
Taishin Financial’s high double leverage ratio hindered its previous attempt to acquire an insurer. In 2013, the commission rejected its application to acquire New York Life Insurance Taiwan Corp (紐約人壽), saying it needed to address its double leverage ratio of 119 percent, compared with an 109 percent average of its peers at the time.
Taishin Financial president Welch Lin (林維俊) yesterday said the company’s double leverage ratio would not rise further, as it would likely sell 300 million shares in state-run Chang Hwa Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行) to fund the deal, while its investment in other financial firms would remain flat.
On the other hand, its acquisition of Prudential Life Insurance, which generated net income of NT$293 million (US$9.93 million) last year, would likely help Taishin Financial’s net income rise 2 percent, Lin said.
“Our capital adequacy ratio would likely improve by 1 percent, as the insurer’s capital adequacy ratio is 302 percent, much higher than the minimum,” he said.
The company said it welcomes all staff at Prudential Life Insurance to stay and collaborate with Taishin Financial.
Meanwhile, the company said it is willing to settle with the Ministry of Finance on a management right dispute regarding CHB, if the ministry does not appeal a High Court ruling on Friday and proposes “a reasonable settlement plan,” Lin said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and