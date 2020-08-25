Taishin says Prudential bid would not affect finances

REGULATORY HURDLE: Taishin Financial has the highest double leverage ratio among its peers, but its president said it would take steps to ensure it does not rise further

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) yesterday said its bid for Prudential Life Insurance Co of Taiwan Inc (保德信人壽) would not worsen its financial strength, adding that it plans to apply for the Financial Supervisory Commission’s approval in six weeks.

Taishin Financial’s double leverage ratio was 118.7 percent as of the end of June, which was the highest among the nation’s 15 financial holding companies, although lower than the commission’s regulatory cap of 125 percent, data compiled by the commission showed.

Double leverage ratio refers to the proportion of a financial holding company’s investment in other financial enterprises, such as banking, insurance or securities, to the company’s net value.

Companies with a higher double leverage ratio are deemed as having weaker financial strength, the commission said.

Taishin Financial’s high double leverage ratio hindered its previous attempt to acquire an insurer. In 2013, the commission rejected its application to acquire New York Life Insurance Taiwan Corp (紐約人壽), saying it needed to address its double leverage ratio of 119 percent, compared with an 109 percent average of its peers at the time.

Taishin Financial president Welch Lin (林維俊) yesterday said the company’s double leverage ratio would not rise further, as it would likely sell 300 million shares in state-run Chang Hwa Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行) to fund the deal, while its investment in other financial firms would remain flat.

On the other hand, its acquisition of Prudential Life Insurance, which generated net income of NT$293 million (US$9.93 million) last year, would likely help Taishin Financial’s net income rise 2 percent, Lin said.

“Our capital adequacy ratio would likely improve by 1 percent, as the insurer’s capital adequacy ratio is 302 percent, much higher than the minimum,” he said.

The company said it welcomes all staff at Prudential Life Insurance to stay and collaborate with Taishin Financial.

Meanwhile, the company said it is willing to settle with the Ministry of Finance on a management right dispute regarding CHB, if the ministry does not appeal a High Court ruling on Friday and proposes “a reasonable settlement plan,” Lin said.