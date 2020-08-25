TSMC revenue to surpass global average: TrendForce

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.

TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said.

The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices.

TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with a 16 percent share, as customers Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp are to introduce new products in the next two months.

TSMC has said 5-nanometer technology would account for 8 percent of its wafer revenue this year.

To rapidly expand its capacity, TSMC has signed an agreement with flat-panel maker HannStar Corp (瀚宇彩晶) to buy a new manufacturing facility in Tainan for NT$4.84 billion (US$163.97 million), the companies said in separate regulatory filings yesterday.

The chipmaker has spent NT$5.17 billion to buy facilities in Tainan from E-Ton Solar Co (益通光能), Optimax Technology Corp (力特光電) and Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登).

Samsung Electronics Co’s foundry revenue is expected to grow 4 percent annually to US$3.67 billion this quarter, as customers tend to stock more chips to avoid supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, TrendForce said.

GlobalFoundries Inc, ranked No. 3, is expected to see its revenue contract by 3 percent this quarter to US$1.48 billion after it sold 8-inch and 12-inch fabs, and faces falling demand for chips used in vehicles, the researcher said.

United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) is expected to see its revenue jump 23 percent to US$1.48 billion this quarter, aided by price hikes for chips used in driver ICs for TV and PC panels and power management ICs amid supply constraints, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s (SMIC, 中芯國際) revenue is expected to grow 16 percent to US$948 million this quarter, TrendForce said.

However, Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) 14-nanometer orders would be a swing factor for the researcher’s forecast for SMIC, if China’s biggest semiconductor company decides to halt chip supplies after Sept. 15 to cope with Washington’s restrictions on Huawei, it said.