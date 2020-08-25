More than half of Taiwanese are willing to buy products from social enterprises at higher prices to show their support for such businesses, a survey released yesterday by DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) showed.
According to the survey, 52.1 percent of 2,015 respondents said they are willing to buy social enterprises’ products and services at higher prices, and 37.7 percent plan to make such purchases in the next six months, compared with 49.4 percent and 34 percent respectively from a year earlier.
“It is not surprising to see consumers’ support, as they could help society by buying [such] products, even though the products are usually more expensive,” DBS Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
The survey found that 35 percent of respondents are willing to pay a 10 percent premium for the products, with men aged 40 to 59 willing to pay a 20 percent premium, said Eva Kang (康廷嶽), a deputy director at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院), which helped conduct the poll.
This year, 33.6 percent of respondents said they are familiar with social enterprises, up from 30.6 percent last year and surpassing one-third of respondents for the first time since DBS launched the annual survey in 2015.
The survey showed that 63.2 percent of respondents would recommend social enterprises’ products to others, down from 64.8 percent last year and 73.2 percent in 2017.
“The results are not contradictory,” Kang said. “In fact, there have been more social enterprises and products in the market in recent years, so it has become more challenging for consumers to decide which products they can recommend.”
The poll found that 27.9 percent of the 297 social enterprises in Taiwan make a profit, up from 26.3 percent last year. It found that 78.5 percent of their revenue were generated from product sales, 17.5 percent from government purchases and 4 percent from donations.
“While some social enterprises have turned a profit by expanding their consumer base through years of efforts, we have also observed that some young firms started to turn profits soon after their businesses began, as they adopted effective business models,” Kang said.
Overall, funding, marketing network and consumer base remain the top three concerns of social enterprises, she said.
