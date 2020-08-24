CHIPMAKERS
TSMC buys second plant
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has said it has purchased a factory in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) for NT$860 million (US$29.14 million). The 43,404m2 plant in Tainan was previously owned by E-Ton Solar Tech (益通光能). It is TSMC’s second purchase of a factory complex in the science park in as many weeks as it prepares to expand production capacity. The contract chipmaker on Aug. 12 purchased a 178,664m2 factory from Optimax Technology Corp (力特光電) for NT$3.65 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft to set up IoT center
Microsoft Corp is planning to establish an Internet of Things (IoT) research and training center in Taiwan to accelerate the development of some of the nation’s key industries, the US company and the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Wednesday. They did not provide details on when the center would become operational. The center would be part of a second stage of upgrades to existing IoT services in Taiwan, Microsoft officials said. The company and the ministry launched the first stage in 2017.
OBITUARY
Shin Kong boss dies
Wu Tung-hsing (吳東興), who headed the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) in Taiwan, has died at the age of 81, the company said in a statement on Friday. Wu passed away peacefully on Thursday, Shin Kong said in a statement. Born in 1939 in Hsinchu, Wu helped establish the business with Tokyo-based department store chain Mitsukoshi Ltd in 1989. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store has 15 stores in Taiwan and three in China.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
‘NOT PLASTIC’: Catcher chairman Allen Horng said that Taiwanese dominance in iPhone assembly would take time to replicate, as there are difficult issues involved Apple Inc supplier Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成) is to sell two of its smartphone metal chassis plants to Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), a Chinese handset-cover glass maker, company officials told a news conference yesterday. The company’s board of directors approved the sale of its 100 percent stakes in Topo Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可勝科技泰州) and Meeca Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可利科技泰州) to Lens Technology in a US$1.43 billion all-cash deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, they said. Catcher spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) said the time had come for the firm to