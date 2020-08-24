Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CHIPMAKERS

TSMC buys second plant

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has said it has purchased a factory in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) for NT$860 million (US$29.14 million). The 43,404m2 plant in Tainan was previously owned by E-Ton Solar Tech (益通光能). It is TSMC’s second purchase of a factory complex in the science park in as many weeks as it prepares to expand production capacity. The contract chipmaker on Aug. 12 purchased a 178,664m2 factory from Optimax Technology Corp (力特光電) for NT$3.65 billion.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft to set up IoT center

Microsoft Corp is planning to establish an Internet of Things (IoT) research and training center in Taiwan to accelerate the development of some of the nation’s key industries, the US company and the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Wednesday. They did not provide details on when the center would become operational. The center would be part of a second stage of upgrades to existing IoT services in Taiwan, Microsoft officials said. The company and the ministry launched the first stage in 2017.

OBITUARY

Shin Kong boss dies

Wu Tung-hsing (吳東興), who headed the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) in Taiwan, has died at the age of 81, the company said in a statement on Friday. Wu passed away peacefully on Thursday, Shin Kong said in a statement. Born in 1939 in Hsinchu, Wu helped establish the business with Tokyo-based department store chain Mitsukoshi Ltd in 1989. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store has 15 stores in Taiwan and three in China.