Aspiring digital banks in the Asia-Pacific region might struggle to attain the “critical mass” necessary to reach business viability amid a COVID-19-induced economic shock, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Tuesday last week.
This is especially so in mature markets where competition from existing banks is already fierce, the report said.
Nevertheless, digital banks in the region with the right pedigree, and financial and technological resources should still be able to realize the region’s market potential in the long term, it said.
Social-distancing requirements and lockdowns associated with the pandemic have accelerated the shift toward digital services, including banking, it said.
However, the flight to quality during the crisis has also benefited established banks in terms of access to funding, it added.
The primary target segment for many virtual banks in the region is unbanked and underserved people, Fitch said.
However, this segment has been hit hard by the economic shock, reducing opportunities for profitable lending, it added.
“At least in the near term, we believe these adverse effects will more than offset the impact of greater digital usage,” Fitch said.
Emerging markets, such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines, provide the greatest opportunities for virtual banks to tap underserved clients, as banking service penetration remains low there, the report said.
However, these countries are among the worst affected by the pandemic in the region, therefore business potential in the long term might be hampered by lagging digital infrastructure, it said.
There is also a risk that virtual lenders might misprice credit risks as they try to attract unbanked people, it added.
Although some digital banks have already turned profitable, such as Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeBank (微眾銀行) in China and KakaoBank in South Korea, most virtual lenders’ risk frameworks and business models have not been tested through the economic cycle, the report said.
The economic downturn could reveal weaknesses in the approaches of some virtual banks, but they might pose a greater threat over the medium term to digitally unprepared rivals if they can survive or thrive through the downturn, it said.
