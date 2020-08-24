China investors brace for record defaults by year-end

Bloomberg





China’s fragile economic recovery is ushering in a dangerous new phase for the nation’s US$4.1 trillion corporate bond market.

With the economy now strong enough for policymakers to dial back financial support but still too weak to save the most distressed borrowers, some fund managers are bracing for defaults on domestic Chinese debt to hit record highs this year.

Delinquencies have already started rising after a remarkably quiet second quarter, and pressure on borrowers is set to grow as 3.65 trillion yuan (US$527.5 billion) of notes mature by year-end.

While few see a crisis in the offing, debt specialists at SC Lowy and Adamas Asset Management are becoming more selective in China, arguing that the government-induced calm in local credit markets is unlikely to last.

Analysts say that non-state companies, lower-rated developers and some local government financing vehicles are particularly vulnerable as borrowing costs climb and refinancing becomes more difficult.

“The government has neither the firepower nor the will to backstop it all,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Adamas Asset Management in Hong Kong.

He expects onshore defaults in China to reach a new annual record, he added.

That would mean another 72.2 billion yuan of delinquencies by the end of December, according to data compiled Bloomberg.

Local defaults so far this year have been strikingly rare, considering that the COVID-19 pandemic plunged China’s economy into its worst contraction in decades during the first quarter.

‘ILLUSORY IMPROVEMENT’

Onshore delinquencies fell 17 percent in the first half to 49 billion yuan, in part because the government encouraged lenders to refinance debt, accept payment delays, or find other solutions, such as swapping bonds for fresh notes with longer maturities.

“We have seen a somewhat illusory improvement in ‘defaults’ this year, but drilling deeper the picture is less comforting,” said Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in Singapore.

Gallimore predicts China’s onshore bond market would catch up with the trend offshore, where defaults on dollar debt tracked by Bloomberg have already exceeded last year’s total by 55 percent.

He said funding stress would likely be concentrated in non-state borrowers and might impact more property firms, which account for the bulk of China’s high-yield bond issuance.

The nation’s developers need to refinance or repay 199.3 billion yuan of onshore debt and US$12.3 billion of offshore notes before year-end, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Even as authorities grow more tolerant of defaults, they are unlikely to turn off the credit taps entirely.

On Monday last week, the People’s Bank of China added 700 billion yuan of one-year funding through its medium-term lending facility, more than offsetting upcoming maturities in a move that Citic Securities Co (中信證券) described as more accommodative than expected.

In just the past week, companies including Haikou Meilan International Airport Co (海口美蘭國際機場), cruise ship operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd (雲頂香港) and transportation leasing firm Bohai Leasing Co (渤海租賃) have issued fresh warnings that they might struggle to repay creditors.

At least 10 Chinese companies that won investor approval to delay servicing their debt after the COVID-19 outbreak would face payment deadlines in the next eight months; and at least 83 firms with US$46.3 billion of bonds outstanding face uncertainty over meeting their obligations, according to company statements and rating firms, the highest number of borrowers since Bloomberg began tracking the figures in January last year.

China’s local-government financing vehicles (LGFV) have also been piling debt, selling the equivalent of US$361.1 billion in local and offshore bonds so far this year.

Questions over whether they would be able to repay it all intensified this month after an LGFV from northeastern Jilin Province wired funds to bondholders later than usual — a sign of potential difficulties in securing the cash.