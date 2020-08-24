Diesel, gasoline prices unchanged

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are to remain unchanged this week after conflicting factors kept international crude oil prices range-bound last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) separately announced yesterday.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations are to remain unchanged at NT$22.5, NT$24 and NT$26 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to stay at NT$19.8 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would remain unchanged at NT$22.5, NT$23.9 and NT$26 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$19.6 per liter.

While a commitment by OPEC and its non-member allies, known as OPEC+, to maintain output cuts and China’s plans to increase US crude oil imports resulted in an increase in international oil prices this past week, other factors, including the International Energy Agency’s pessimistic outlook for oil demand this year, offset the increase, the refiners said.

Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week decreased 0.01 percent from a week earlier, CPC said.