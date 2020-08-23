Oil pares gains on global malaise

Oil slipped as signs of stumbling recoveries in major economies from Europe to Asia threaten to delay a demand rebound.

Futures in New York fell 1.3 percent on Friday, narrowing a weekly gain to just under 1 percent.

Europe’s economy unexpectedly lost momentum this month, with the region battling to control a new spike in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, a gauge of Japan’s service sector fell and continues to signal contraction.

“The data out of Europe and Japan is disconcerting,” suggesting oil prices might have risen too high “given where we are in this phase of the recovery,” Strategic Energy & Economic Research Inc president Michael Lynch said. “The implication for demand is that it’s going to be a bit lower in the next couple months.”

Meanwhile, Libya’s National Oil Corp on Friday said that it welcomed the country’s new ceasefire agreement and the nation should be able to resume exports when all of its facilities are freed from military occupation, threatening to unleash supply at a time when the OPEC+ alliance is easing output curbs.

US benchmark crude futures posted a third straight weekly advance, with this week’s inventory report showing shrinking domestic crude and gasoline supplies.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery on Friday dipped 1.3 percent to US$42.25 a barrel, up 0.6 percent for the week.

Brent crude for October delivery on Friday fell 1.22 percent to US$44.35 a barrel, down 1 percent weekly.

Virus cases continue to surge around the world and cautionary signals are emerging over the state of a global economic recovery.

Italy on Friday reported new infections that were almost double the average for the past seven days, while South Korea might be heading toward a lockdown.

“Until we get a reopening in the economy, we’re not going to see any real price fluctuation in the oil market,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. “When you see an uptick in the economy, you’ll see a more optimistic view” for crude demand.

Still, China is signaling demand for US crude.

US oil exports to the country are set to reach a record next month in a sign that Beijing is stepping up purchases to meet its commitments under a trade deal.

About 19 tankers have signed provisional bookings to load US crude for China next month, according to shipping fixtures.

Meanwhile, operators are beginning to prepare for storms that are on course to reach the Gulf of Mexico next week. BP PLC has begun evacuating employees from its four operated platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura.

“The precaution will likely serve to bolster the value of US crudes against European crudes,” said Tom Finlon of GF International. “But it’s not enough to cause the market itself to go up.”

The spread between front-month US benchmark crude futures and Brent crude rallied on Friday to its narrowest discount since late last month.

