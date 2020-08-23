Downbeat economic data that pointed to a stalling of the eurozone recovery hit regional stock markets on Friday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 marking weekly losses as COVID-19 cases rose across the continent.
The German DAX reversed early gains to trade 0.5 percent lower after purchasing managers’ index (PMI) surveys showed that service sector activity unexpectedly came to a near standstill this month, although factory activity rebounded further.
Paris-listed shares fell 0.3 percent after a worse showing from the French survey, while eurozone blue chips were down 0.4 percent.
The opening gains proved short-lived, with the wider STOXX 600 falling 0.2 percent, but firmer trading on Wall Street on the back of better data helped limit losses into the close.
“Today’s eurozone PMI release confirms that while activity is on the mend, the pace of the recovery is slowing,” JP Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Jai Malhi wrote. “It’s no coincidence that the recovery is losing pace as concerns over new infections have risen.”
The STOXX 600 recorded a 0.9 percent loss for the week, with growth-linked cyclical sectors — such as banks, oil and gas firms, and automakers — hit hard, as several European countries saw a resurgence in coronavirus cases that raised fears of more restrictions on business activity.
London’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent, supported by a slump in the pound on a mix of bad news on the latest Brexit negotiations and gains for the US dollar.
Travel and leisure stocks were the biggest sectoral gainers, up 3.1 percent, with France’s Accor SA and British rival InterContinental Hotels Group PLC surging for a second day on reports of a possible merger.
Irish building and insulation materials firm Kingspan Group PLC jumped 8.9 percent after its chief executive said the company saw significant pent-up demand post-lockdown.
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG rose 0.5 percent after it won the US health regulator’s approval to repurpose an 11-year-old blood cancer drug against multiple sclerosis.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
‘NOT PLASTIC’: Catcher chairman Allen Horng said that Taiwanese dominance in iPhone assembly would take time to replicate, as there are difficult issues involved Apple Inc supplier Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成) is to sell two of its smartphone metal chassis plants to Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), a Chinese handset-cover glass maker, company officials told a news conference yesterday. The company’s board of directors approved the sale of its 100 percent stakes in Topo Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可勝科技泰州) and Meeca Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可利科技泰州) to Lens Technology in a US$1.43 billion all-cash deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, they said. Catcher spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) said the time had come for the firm to