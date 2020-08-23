Weak PMIs drag European stocks

Reuters





Downbeat economic data that pointed to a stalling of the eurozone recovery hit regional stock markets on Friday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 marking weekly losses as COVID-19 cases rose across the continent.

The German DAX reversed early gains to trade 0.5 percent lower after purchasing managers’ index (PMI) surveys showed that service sector activity unexpectedly came to a near standstill this month, although factory activity rebounded further.

Paris-listed shares fell 0.3 percent after a worse showing from the French survey, while eurozone blue chips were down 0.4 percent.

The opening gains proved short-lived, with the wider STOXX 600 falling 0.2 percent, but firmer trading on Wall Street on the back of better data helped limit losses into the close.

“Today’s eurozone PMI release confirms that while activity is on the mend, the pace of the recovery is slowing,” JP Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Jai Malhi wrote. “It’s no coincidence that the recovery is losing pace as concerns over new infections have risen.”

The STOXX 600 recorded a 0.9 percent loss for the week, with growth-linked cyclical sectors — such as banks, oil and gas firms, and automakers — hit hard, as several European countries saw a resurgence in coronavirus cases that raised fears of more restrictions on business activity.

London’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent, supported by a slump in the pound on a mix of bad news on the latest Brexit negotiations and gains for the US dollar.

Travel and leisure stocks were the biggest sectoral gainers, up 3.1 percent, with France’s Accor SA and British rival InterContinental Hotels Group PLC surging for a second day on reports of a possible merger.

Irish building and insulation materials firm Kingspan Group PLC jumped 8.9 percent after its chief executive said the company saw significant pent-up demand post-lockdown.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG rose 0.5 percent after it won the US health regulator’s approval to repurpose an 11-year-old blood cancer drug against multiple sclerosis.