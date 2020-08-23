The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite closed at record highs on Friday, with both lifted by Apple Inc after data pointed to some pockets of strength in the US economy.
US business activity this month snapped back to the highest since early last year, according to IHS Markit surveys, as companies in manufacturing and services sectors saw a resurgence in new orders.
Another report showed that US home sales last month rose at a record pace for a second straight month and home prices hit all-time highs.
The unexpectedly sharp increases in Markit’s indices extend a pattern of choppy US economic data this week — including weekly jobless claims — that paint a picture of a fitful recovery from the COVID-19 recession.
“It’s not surprising to see a pickup in manufacturing as the economy has started to reopen, even though pockets of the country have pulled back on their reopenings,” Ally Invest chief investment strategist Lindsey Bell said. “It’s an encouraging sign and it supports the upside we have seen in the markets.”
Apple rallied more than 5 percent as its market value continued to swell after the most valuable publicly listed company in the world crossed the US$2 trillion milestone this week. The iPhone maker boosted the S&P 500 and NASDAQ more than any other company on Friday.
Bets that technology-focused companies, including Apple and Amazon.com, will emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic set the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ on track to close out the week higher.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 recouped all its losses caused by the coronavirus-driven slump and joined the NASDAQ in scaling new peaks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is still 6 percent below its all-time high in February.
Investors also worry about a stalemate in talks between Democrats at the US House of Representatives and the White House over the next coronavirus aid bill as about 28 million Americans continued to collect unemployment checks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 0.69 percent to end at 27,930.33 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.34 percent to 3,397.16 and the NASDAQ Composite climbed 0.42 percent to 11,311.80.
For the week, the Dow was near unchanged, the S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent and the NASDAQ added 2.7 percent.
“There is a cult of buying out there and selling is considered a fool’s errand. That’s a very temporary condition,” said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management LLC in New York.
During Friday’s session, the S&P 500 information technology index jumped 1.2 percent and industrials rose 0.35 percent. The two were the strongest sectors.
Tesla Inc jumped 2.4 percent after surging past the US$2,000-a-share mark on Thursday for the first time, extending its rally ahead of an upcoming share split.
Deere & Co rose 4.4 percent after the world’s largest farm equipment maker raised its full-year earnings forecast.
On US exchanges, 8.4 billion shares changed hands, compared with the 9.6 billion average for the past 20 sessions.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.88-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 2.04-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 56 new highs and 30 new lows.
