Indonesian President Joko Widodo is not a great orator, but the former factory owner has a knack for charming listeners with cute analogies. In his state of the union address this month, he likened the COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy to a computer that had crashed and needed a “reboot.” If only it were that simple.
The country is facing its first recession since the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998 and the highest COVID-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.
It desperately needs foreign cash and know-how if it is to balance the budget, create jobs for a fast-growing workforce and move toward the president’s lofty ambitions to reach developed nation status.
To get there, Jokowi, as he is known, will have to rein in his protectionist tendencies.
The president’s speech highlighted the fundamental contradiction at the heart of Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.
On the one hand, Jokowi promised to get rid of “overlapping, complicated and misleading” regulations, and build a “productive and innovative” economy — music to the ears of foreign investors.
On the other, he marked the 75th anniversary of independence by insisting that “we must buy Indonesian products,” calling for self-sufficiency in energy, and pushing questionable plans to develop massive state-backed food farms in Kalimantan and Sulawesi.
Jokowi is a political chameleon who is skilled at letting people see what they want. He has learned how to beguile foreign investors, ever since his early days as a small-time furniture exporter attending trade shows.
However, while he has won many foreigners’ hearts and minds, their wallets have not followed so easily. That is because many of Jokowi’s purported investment reforms have been cosmetic, often undermined by obstructive civil servants and the president’s own nationalist leanings.
In his first five years in office, Indonesia surged up the World Bank’s “ease of doing business” ranking to 73rd from 120th place. Still, it is hard to find many foreign investors who believe business has become more straightforward.
With Indonesia facing a deteriorating economy and a spreading pandemic, more of the same policy confusion will not be good enough. Rather than trying to be all things to all people, Jokowi should chart a clearer, more honest path forward.
Indonesia has every right to seek a bigger role for domestic companies, products and workers in its economy, even if it upsets Wall Street and the World Bank.
However, instead of endlessly flip-flopping between openness and protectionism, Jokowi needs to develop an East Asia-style industrial policy that sets out a balance between foreign and domestic capital, and drives competitiveness rather than rent-seeking.
To get there, the former city mayor would have to restrain his bias to action and spend more time thinking.
He would also need to pay more heed to the technical experts he has too often sidelined in the past few years. That approach has led to bad policy, such as the decision to build a US$33 billion new capital city in the jungles of Kalimantan and the failure to take the health impacts of COVID-19 seriously enough.
The president is surrounded by a slew of ministries and units that are meant to coordinate and drive policymaking.
However, their abundance is evidence of their ineffectiveness. Jokowi prefers to run the presidential palace as a kingly court, where no one individual or office is empowered to interpret and enforce his will.
His recent establishment of a committee to manage the pandemic and the economic recovery could be a step in the right direction, under the leadership of Erick Thohir, the straight-talking minister for state-owned enterprises and former owner of Italy’s Inter Milan soccer team.
However, Thohir must listen to the technocrats and epidemiologists, and Jokowi must give the committee the political backing to harmonize government policy.
Jokowi should abandon his profligate plan to build a new capital city rein in his urge to launch new projects for their own sake and develop a carefully screened list of strategic investments that can be rolled out quickly for maximum impact.
Rebooting a computer returns it to the status quo ante; it does not improve performance. Instead of a reboot, Jokowi needs to rethink his economic policy if Indonesia is to have any hope of becoming a developed nation by 2045.
Ben Bland is director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute and the author of Man of Contradictions: Joko Widodo and the Struggle to Remake Indonesia.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
‘NOT PLASTIC’: Catcher chairman Allen Horng said that Taiwanese dominance in iPhone assembly would take time to replicate, as there are difficult issues involved Apple Inc supplier Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成) is to sell two of its smartphone metal chassis plants to Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), a Chinese handset-cover glass maker, company officials told a news conference yesterday. The company’s board of directors approved the sale of its 100 percent stakes in Topo Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可勝科技泰州) and Meeca Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可利科技泰州) to Lens Technology in a US$1.43 billion all-cash deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, they said. Catcher spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) said the time had come for the firm to