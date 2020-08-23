Pandemic threatens to undo a decade of Latin American progress

COVID-19 has pushed 45 million people out of the middle class in the region, increasing the number of poor people to 231 million, as governments fail to provide adequate aid, causing hunger and unrest

By Lucia Lacurcia / AFP, MONTEVIDEO





Almost six months after it was first detected in Latin America, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 250,000, and exacerbated poverty and inequality, threatening to undo a decade of slow social progress.

Among the 620 million people in the region, 6.4 million have been infected.

In marginalized neighborhoods the virus has spread alongside financial desperation due to the economic meltdown caused by lockdown measures, with thousands of families facing a stark choice between shielding themselves from the virus and trying to fill their stomachs.

An empty Avenida 9 de Julio is pictured during a COVID-19 lockdown in Buenos Aires on March 30. Photo: AFP

In the worst cases, they have been unable to do either.

“Because of this pandemic I was left unemployed. There are days when we don’t eat,” said Milena Maia, who lives in a modest home in Heliopolis, which with 200,000 people is one of the largest favelas in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 36-year-old single mother worked as a cleaner, but now relies on handouts from a non-governmental organization to feed her three children.

She told reporters that she knows people who died of COVID-19 and “many that are infected.”

Priscila Tomas da Silva, her husband and six children had to leave the home they were renting, and build their own makeshift accommodation from wood and plastic in a parking lot for trucks on the outskirts of Sao Paulo.

Within a few weeks, 700 such shacks sprung up in the parking area, creating a new favela.

Latin America represents 9 percent of the world’s population, but has accounted for 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the past two months.

That “shows us how big the impact has been,” Luis Felipe Lopez-Calva, Latin American director for the UN Development Programme, told reporters.

Without effective political reaction, “at a regional level we can talk about a regression of up to 10 years in the levels of multidimensional poverty,” he added.

Faced with surging cases, many governments — such as Peru, Argentina and Venezuela — have rolled back on the easing of confinement measures and pledged support for the poorest sectors of society, although it has often been meager or failed to reach those that need it.

Chile and Peru allowed people to withdraw money from their pension funds, providing much-needed immediate financial relief.

However, some experts have warned that those measures could weaken already fragile social protection systems.

“The quarantine and pandemic are exposing deep realities: Structural injustice is becoming more visible,” priest Lorenzo de Vedia, from the sprawling Villa 21 neighborhood of Buenos Aires, told reporters.

“There’s not enough state presence and it’s disorganized,” he added.

Throughout the region, people have set up communal kitchens to help those worst affected.

Yet anger is widespread. Chile saw violent protests a few weeks ago with road blocks and looting, while in Bolivia people marched demanding government solutions.

The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has predicted that unemployment could reach 13.5 percent this year — meaning 44 million people out of work, 18 million more than in January.

The regional economy is also expected to shrink by 9 percent.

The World Labor Organization has warned that two-thirds of people have either lost their job, lost work hours or earnings.

As a result, the pandemic has pushed 45 million people out of the middle class. There are now 231 million poor: 37 percent of the population, ECLAC has said.

Peru, which has enjoyed above average growth in the past few years, has seen its GDP shrink by 17 percent, with the number of middle-income families receding.

That is what happened to Sara Paredes and Raul Cisneros, who saw their income disappear from one day to the next.

“It’s five months since anyone gave me a translation,” said Cisneros, 46, a translator and Quechua teacher.

Paredes, 45, has been unable to perform in the theater or give classes in Lima’s School of Fine Arts.

They are struggling to feed their two children.

On top of the health and economic crises there has also been an increase in deaths from treatable disease, such as dengue fever, and domestic violence and truancy.

In countries such as Guatemala and El Salvador, which are hugely dependent on remittances, gang violence has risen again after initially subsiding when the virus struck.

Just as those most vulnerable to COVID-19 are those with pre-existing conditions, “the most vulnerable economies and societies to the pandemic are those with pre-existing conditions,” Lopez-Calva said.

“That’s to say those with high inequality, ineffective policies and public institutions, with low trust in the institutions and fiscal incapacity,” he added.

ECLAC has pushed governments to provide a basic income and food stamps during the crisis.

It has also called for debt grace periods for small and medium-sized companies and greater access to finance under favorable conditions for middle-income countries, particularly in the Caribbean.