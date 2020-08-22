MANUFACTURING
Nippon eyes Asian coverage
Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Japan’s biggest paint maker, struck a ￥1.29 trillion (US$12.2 billion) deal to join with billionaire Goh Cheng Liang’s (吳清亮) Wuthelam Holdings Pte (吳德南控股), seeking to create a dominant paints and coatings company in Asia. The deal involves Wuthelam taking a majority stake by buying new shares in Nippon Paint, which would use most of the money to buy out their joint ventures in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Nippon Paint would also take over Wuthelam’s wholly owned Indonesia business for about US$2 billion. The new arrangement should streamline their corporate structure and make it more flexible, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
UNITED STATES
Chinese ‘dumping’ probed
The Department of Commerce on Thursday said that it initiated an investigation into alleged dumping of Chinese-built chassis and sub-assemblies for trailers and truck semi-trailers into the US market, and whether Chinese producers were receiving unfair subsidies. The investigation could result in hundreds of millions of dollars of Chinese imports facing anti-dumping and countervailing duties. The agency said that it is seeking anti-dumping duties of 188.05 percent on the imported Chinese trailer assemblies. The Coalition of American Chassis Manufacturers estimated that US$250 million of Chinese chassis and sub-assemblies were imported into the US in 2018, while US Census Bureau data show imports last year of US$460 million for these product categories.
TECHNOLOGY
Ex-Uber executive charged
A former Uber Technologies chief security officer was on Thursday criminally charged with trying to cover up a 2016 hacking that exposed personal information of about 57 million of the ride-hailing firm’s customers and drivers. The US Department of Justice charged Joseph Sullivan, 52, with felony obstruction of justice, saying that he took “deliberate steps” to keep the US Federal Trade Commission from learning about the hack while the agency was monitoring Uber security in the wake of an earlier breach. The case was believed to be first time a corporate information security officer has been charged with concealing a hack.
JAPAN
Inflation gauge still at zero
The country’s key inflation gauge stayed at zero for a second month as the economy continued to reopen amid weak global oil prices and a rise in domestic virus infections that could damp activity going forward. Consumer prices excluding fresh food last month were unchanged from a year earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday. Energy continued to weigh on the index, while higher costs for housing and overseas travel packages pushed upward.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Bayer to settle most US suits
Bayer AG agreed to pay US$1.6 billion to resolve most of the US litigation over its now-withdrawn Essure contraceptive device, which some women said caused excessive bleeding and pelvic pain or failed to prevent pregnancies. The deal would resolve about 90 percent of the 39,000 lawsuits consolidated in courts in California and Pennsylvania, Bayer said on Thursday. The proposed payout is considerably more than the US$1.1 billion Bayer paid in 2013 to acquire Conceptus Inc, the company that developed the device. Bayer stopped selling Essure in 2018.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
‘NOT PLASTIC’: Catcher chairman Allen Horng said that Taiwanese dominance in iPhone assembly would take time to replicate, as there are difficult issues involved Apple Inc supplier Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成) is to sell two of its smartphone metal chassis plants to Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), a Chinese handset-cover glass maker, company officials told a news conference yesterday. The company’s board of directors approved the sale of its 100 percent stakes in Topo Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可勝科技泰州) and Meeca Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可利科技泰州) to Lens Technology in a US$1.43 billion all-cash deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, they said. Catcher spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) said the time had come for the firm to