MANUFACTURING

Nippon eyes Asian coverage

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Japan’s biggest paint maker, struck a ￥1.29 trillion (US$12.2 billion) deal to join with billionaire Goh Cheng Liang’s (吳清亮) Wuthelam Holdings Pte (吳德南控股), seeking to create a dominant paints and coatings company in Asia. The deal involves Wuthelam taking a majority stake by buying new shares in Nippon Paint, which would use most of the money to buy out their joint ventures in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Nippon Paint would also take over Wuthelam’s wholly owned Indonesia business for about US$2 billion. The new arrangement should streamline their corporate structure and make it more flexible, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

UNITED STATES

Chinese ‘dumping’ probed

The Department of Commerce on Thursday said that it initiated an investigation into alleged dumping of Chinese-built chassis and sub-assemblies for trailers and truck semi-trailers into the US market, and whether Chinese producers were receiving unfair subsidies. The investigation could result in hundreds of millions of dollars of Chinese imports facing anti-dumping and countervailing duties. The agency said that it is seeking anti-dumping duties of 188.05 percent on the imported Chinese trailer assemblies. The Coalition of American Chassis Manufacturers estimated that US$250 million of Chinese chassis and sub-assemblies were imported into the US in 2018, while US Census Bureau data show imports last year of US$460 million for these product categories.

TECHNOLOGY

Ex-Uber executive charged

A former Uber Technologies chief security officer was on Thursday criminally charged with trying to cover up a 2016 hacking that exposed personal information of about 57 million of the ride-hailing firm’s customers and drivers. The US Department of Justice charged Joseph Sullivan, 52, with felony obstruction of justice, saying that he took “deliberate steps” to keep the US Federal Trade Commission from learning about the hack while the agency was monitoring Uber security in the wake of an earlier breach. The case was believed to be first time a corporate information security officer has been charged with concealing a hack.

JAPAN

Inflation gauge still at zero

The country’s key inflation gauge stayed at zero for a second month as the economy continued to reopen amid weak global oil prices and a rise in domestic virus infections that could damp activity going forward. Consumer prices excluding fresh food last month were unchanged from a year earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday. Energy continued to weigh on the index, while higher costs for housing and overseas travel packages pushed upward.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer to settle most US suits

Bayer AG agreed to pay US$1.6 billion to resolve most of the US litigation over its now-withdrawn Essure contraceptive device, which some women said caused excessive bleeding and pelvic pain or failed to prevent pregnancies. The deal would resolve about 90 percent of the 39,000 lawsuits consolidated in courts in California and Pennsylvania, Bayer said on Thursday. The proposed payout is considerably more than the US$1.1 billion Bayer paid in 2013 to acquire Conceptus Inc, the company that developed the device. Bayer stopped selling Essure in 2018.