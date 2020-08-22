As the race for a COVID-19 vaccine gets closer to the finish line, investors are parsing details of trial designs like never before as they handicap which is most likely to succeed.
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) confirmed in an e-mail on Thursday that it plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in as many as 60,000 people, twice the number of other big trials being conducted in the US.
The company first posted the design for the trial on Monday last week and it is set to begin in late September.
Pfizer Inc released favorable safety data from a phase 1 trial of its vaccine. The New York City-based company, which is developing its product with German partner BioNTech SE, had not previously released safety data on the vaccine that it is to advance to a final-stage trial.
“Investors are trying to decipher who’s going to be the winner and who might be left behind,” Cowen analyst Yaron Werber said.
The Pfizer data support the company’s “slight lead” in the race, Werber added.
Johnson & Johnson researchers “are buying themselves a lot of insurance” with an extra big trial aimed at making “sure they are coming out with positive data,” he said.
Shares of both Pfizer and New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson gained on Thursday, rising 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, in New York trading after the announcements.
There are more than 160 COVID-19 vaccines being developed worldwide, and about 30 have entered human trials, the WHO said.
Even before scientists know whether the inoculations will work, many of the furthest-along companies are starting to produce the products and cutting deals to supply shots to governments.
In the US, two messenger RNA vaccines have entered final-stage trials, including Pfizer’s vaccine and a competing shot from the biotech company Moderna Inc.
“We can confirm that planning and recruitment is underway” for Johnson & Johnson’s phase 3 trial, company spokesman Jake Sargent said in an e-mail.
The trial plan “is intended to be as robust as possible” and would be conducted in places with high rates of COVID-19, based on epidemiology and modeling data, he said.
On the surface, the Johnson & Johnson trial would be about twice as big as the final-stage vaccine trial underway at Pfizer.
Philip Dormitzer, Pfizer’s vice president of viral vaccine research, said the nation’s high infection rates means that the company expects to hit the needed number of COVID-19 cases with 30,000 people or less.
If the incidence rate suddenly drops, the trial size could be increased, he said.
The trial is enrolling rapidly and had more than 9,000 volunteers as of Wednesday, he said.
“Things are going very quickly,” Dormitzer said. “We remain on target” to have results ready to submit to regulators in October.
