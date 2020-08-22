British government debt tops ￡2tn for first time

LOCKDOWN IMPACT: What Britain owes exceeds 100 percent of its economic output, the country’s heaviest burden since the 1960s, the UK Office for National Statistics said

Bloomberg





British government debt passed ￡2 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) for the first time, a milestone that will stoke the debate over how British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak should finance his unprecedented support for the COVID-19-ravaged economy.

It means that what Britain owes exceeds 100 percent of economic output, the heaviest burden since the early 1960s, the UK Office for National Statistics said yesterday.

The data will add to the pressure on Sunak to say how long he is prepared to allow borrowing to accumulate unchecked.

Few are calling for immediate action. Debt-servicing costs are at record lows and economists have said that withdrawing fiscal support prematurely could derail the nascent recovery.

The figures reflect the loss of tax revenue after the lockdown imposed in March plunged the economy into a record recession, as well as the vast cost of government spending programs deployed to keep businesses and jobs afloat amid the pandemic.

The budget deficit last month reached ￡26.7 billion, taking borrowing in the first four months of the fiscal year to ￡150.5 billion.

That is close to the shortfall of ￡158.3 billion recorded in the year following the global financial crisis.

While Sunak has ruled out a return to the austerity that his predecessor, George Osborne, pursued in the aftermath of the crash, he has acknowledged that government finances will need to be restored to health in the medium term.

“Today’s figures are a stark reminder that we must return our public finances to a sustainable footing over time, which will require taking difficult decisions,” he said yesterday.

UK bond prices were little changed after the report, but the pressure on Sunak is not coming from the bond market.

Yields have fallen close to record lows after the Bank of England slashed interest rates and injected billions of pounds into the financial system.

Economists expect the central bank to loosen policy further later this year to support the fragile recovery.

More borrowing is on the way. The Debt Management Office plans to raise an additional ￡110 billion between September and November, bringing total sale plans from the start of the fiscal year to ￡385 billion.

Other key figures from yesterday’s release include:

The central government net cash requirement, the basis for bond issuance, climbed to almost ￡200 billion in the four months through last month, the most for the period since records began in 1984.

Last month alone, spending rose almost 23 percent from a year earlier, while government receipts fell about 17 percent.

Britain is facing a deficit of more than 16 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, the highest in peacetime history, and it could be more if Sunak yields to pressure to extend support programs that total almost ￡200 billion.

Budget deficits are escalating across developed nations and the UK is far from the most indebted, with Italy, France and the US all forecast to have bigger debt-to-GDP ratios this year.

However, the pandemic has hit Britain harder than most, with the nation seeing the worst second-quarter performance among major European economies.

Still, yesterday also brought encouraging news on the strength of the UK’s rebound, with a report showing that retail sales last month rose 2 percent from June, 10 times the pace forecast by economists.