British government debt passed ￡2 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) for the first time, a milestone that will stoke the debate over how British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak should finance his unprecedented support for the COVID-19-ravaged economy.
It means that what Britain owes exceeds 100 percent of economic output, the heaviest burden since the early 1960s, the UK Office for National Statistics said yesterday.
The data will add to the pressure on Sunak to say how long he is prepared to allow borrowing to accumulate unchecked.
Few are calling for immediate action. Debt-servicing costs are at record lows and economists have said that withdrawing fiscal support prematurely could derail the nascent recovery.
The figures reflect the loss of tax revenue after the lockdown imposed in March plunged the economy into a record recession, as well as the vast cost of government spending programs deployed to keep businesses and jobs afloat amid the pandemic.
The budget deficit last month reached ￡26.7 billion, taking borrowing in the first four months of the fiscal year to ￡150.5 billion.
That is close to the shortfall of ￡158.3 billion recorded in the year following the global financial crisis.
While Sunak has ruled out a return to the austerity that his predecessor, George Osborne, pursued in the aftermath of the crash, he has acknowledged that government finances will need to be restored to health in the medium term.
“Today’s figures are a stark reminder that we must return our public finances to a sustainable footing over time, which will require taking difficult decisions,” he said yesterday.
UK bond prices were little changed after the report, but the pressure on Sunak is not coming from the bond market.
Yields have fallen close to record lows after the Bank of England slashed interest rates and injected billions of pounds into the financial system.
Economists expect the central bank to loosen policy further later this year to support the fragile recovery.
More borrowing is on the way. The Debt Management Office plans to raise an additional ￡110 billion between September and November, bringing total sale plans from the start of the fiscal year to ￡385 billion.
Other key figures from yesterday’s release include:
The central government net cash requirement, the basis for bond issuance, climbed to almost ￡200 billion in the four months through last month, the most for the period since records began in 1984.
Last month alone, spending rose almost 23 percent from a year earlier, while government receipts fell about 17 percent.
Britain is facing a deficit of more than 16 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, the highest in peacetime history, and it could be more if Sunak yields to pressure to extend support programs that total almost ￡200 billion.
Budget deficits are escalating across developed nations and the UK is far from the most indebted, with Italy, France and the US all forecast to have bigger debt-to-GDP ratios this year.
However, the pandemic has hit Britain harder than most, with the nation seeing the worst second-quarter performance among major European economies.
Still, yesterday also brought encouraging news on the strength of the UK’s rebound, with a report showing that retail sales last month rose 2 percent from June, 10 times the pace forecast by economists.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
‘NOT PLASTIC’: Catcher chairman Allen Horng said that Taiwanese dominance in iPhone assembly would take time to replicate, as there are difficult issues involved Apple Inc supplier Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成) is to sell two of its smartphone metal chassis plants to Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), a Chinese handset-cover glass maker, company officials told a news conference yesterday. The company’s board of directors approved the sale of its 100 percent stakes in Topo Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可勝科技泰州) and Meeca Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可利科技泰州) to Lens Technology in a US$1.43 billion all-cash deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, they said. Catcher spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) said the time had come for the firm to