Big-ticket purchase desire falls, monthly survey shows

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Local consumers showed less willingness to make big-ticket purchases last month compared with a month earlier due to escalating COVID-19 concerns in Taiwan, despite the government’s distribution of Triple Stimulus Vouchers, a Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) survey showed on Thursday.

The survey, conducted early this month, found that 28.3 percent of 21,048 Cathay Financial respondents intended to make big purchases in the next six months, down from 33.1 percent last month.

Economists attributed the decline in people’s willingness to make big purchases to the government tightening measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, such as mask rules in light of an increase in imported cases, Cathay Financial said.

The survey showed that 19.5 percent of respondents planned to buy more durable goods, little changed from a month earlier.

Public confidence in the economy weakened further last month amid concerns that the nation’s export-oriented economy would fall prey to the pandemic worldwide, the company said.

Only 37 percent expected the local economy to improve in the next six months, down from 44.2 percent a month earlier, the survey showed.

However, 41 percent said that the local economy had improved from six months earlier, up from 31.9 percent, it showed.

The survey also showed that 21.8 percent expected their payroll to drop in the next six months, compared with 23.1 a month earlier, while 47.2 percent expected the job market to worsen, up from 46.2 percent a month earlier.

Local consumers have become less bullish about the local equity market, with 36.1 percent expecting the TAIEX to decline over the next six months, compared with 29.9 percent a month earlier, it showed.

The survey showed that 33.6 percent expected the index to rise, less than last month’s 35.2 percent.