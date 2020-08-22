Q2 current account surplus up 25%

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s balance of payments last quarter recorded a current account surplus of US$21.77 billion, rising 25 percent from a year earlier, thanks to strong demand for 5G network technology and high-performance computing, the central bank said on Thursday.

Although overall exports declined 2.4 percent in the April-to-June period, shipments of electronic parts soared 20.3 percent year-on-year, driven by remote working and distance learning, as well as emerging applications based on 5G technology, government data showed.

Taiwan is home to the world’s largest contract chip makers, chip designers and suppliers of critical components used in smartphones, laptops, TVs and other consumer electronics.

Exports of non-tech products took a hit as global economic activity and raw material prices tanked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said.

TECH CONTRIBUTIONS

Still, the surplus in goods traded widened by US$1.1 billion to US$15.49 billion as tech firms accounted for a lion’s share of the nation’s exports.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) made substantial contributions, as did transfer orders, the bank said.

The services account posted a surplus of US$750 million, reversing a US$1.22 billion deficit of a year earlier, as the travel deficit fell to a four-year low of US$100 million, it said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on cross-border tourism since the government introduced travel bans on March 19, with government data showing that the number of foreign tourist arrivals plunged 99.6 percent and outbound travelers plummeted 98.9 percent last quarter.

The situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon as governments worldwide are maintaining strict border controls to stem imported infections.

The financial account saw capital outflows of US$16.54 billion for the 40th consecutive quarter, but milder than the previous two quarters, the bank said.

Foreign investors lowered holdings in local shares, while domestic life insurers raised stakes in foreign debt in the pursuit of higher yields, it said.

Capital outflows are common for countries with current account surpluses, as banking institutions seek to better utilize idle funds, the bank added.

Overall, the nation’s balance of payments logged a US$6.9 billion surplus, namely in the current, services and financial accounts.

These figures summarize a nation’s transactions with the rest of the world regarding the movement of goods and services, and the income of residents and foreigners.

For the first two quarters, balance of payment surpluses were US$11.08 billion, while current account surpluses totaled US$39.88 billion, the bank said.